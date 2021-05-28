A Brave New World for the Diamond Trade

(diamonds.net) - Health concerns aside, the diamond trade is in better shape than it was a year ago. In fact, the market dynamic is arguably healthier than it has been at any point in the past decade. That’s increasingly evident as polished prices continue to firm. The positive trend may come as a surprise considering the challenges Covid-19 has presented over the past year. But it is perhaps even more remarkable given the difficult conditions that surrounded the diamond trade before the pandemic struck. It’s easy to forget that prior to 2020, the market was defined by a supply surplus that kept polished prices on a perpetual downtrend.
News
AWDC imports-exports data for April
According to the data released by the AWDC, imports of rough diamonds by Antwerp jumped by 254.41% in April 2021 reaching 8.8 million (against 2.5 million carats in April 2020) and rose by 643.20% in value reaching $932 million (against...
Yesterday
Angolan diamond industry to be marketed in UAE
The Angolan state-owned diamond company, Endiama has agreed with the Angola/United Arab Emirates Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIA-UAE) to market the southern African country’s diamond industry in the Middle-East country.
Yesterday
Lesotho mulls extension of amnesty to illegal diamond dealers
Lesotho’s mines ministry is planning to extend an amnesty for all Basotho still having illegal diamonds in their possession, according to the South African media. SABC reports that the ministry is in the process of passing a bill that allows artisanal...
Yesterday
Anglo considers use of 3D printing to boost supply chain efficiencies
Diversified mining group, Anglo American has teamed up with the South African Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and US-based technology company, Ivaldi Group, to explore opportunities to digitally distribute spare parts for...
28 may 2021
Diamcor restarts expansion plans to increase processing volumes
Diamcor Mining has resumed the expansion of processing facilities at its Krone Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa.
28 may 2021