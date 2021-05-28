A Brave New World for the Diamond Trade

(diamonds.net) - Health concerns aside, the diamond trade is in better shape than it was a year ago. In fact, the market dynamic is arguably healthier than it has been at any point in the past decade. That’s increasingly evident as polished prices continue to firm. The positive trend may come as a surprise considering the challenges Covid-19 has presented over the past year. But it is perhaps even more remarkable given the difficult conditions that surrounded the diamond trade before the pandemic struck. It’s easy to forget that prior to 2020, the market was defined by a supply surplus that kept polished prices on a perpetual downtrend.