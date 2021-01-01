Argyle Diamond Mine Closure: What’s Next for the Sector in Australia?

(investingnews.com) - When the mining equipment permanently shut down at Western Australia’s Argyle mine in November 2020, the country’s diamond sector entered a transitional period. As the world’s fourth largest diamond-producing asset shuttered, domestic output of the gems instantly declined by as much as 90 percent. The future of the Australian diamond-mining sector is now heavily reliant on exploration, with several companies vying to discover another formidable source of rare diamonds.
News
Precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater receives positive outlook from S&P
Ratings agency S&P Global has revised the outlook for Sibanye-Stillwater to positive from stable due to “extremely strong” platinum group metals (PGMs) basket prices.
Today
ALROSA donates ‘Sputnik V’ vaccines to Angola
Diamond giant, ALROSA has together with Russia's embassy in Angola, donated 25,000 doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the southern African country’s government.
Yesterday
Petra to sell 39.34ct Type IIb blue diamond
Petra Diamonds is set to sell its exceptional 39.34 carat exceptional Type IIb blue diamond recovered at the Cullinan Diamond Mine in South Africa.
Yesterday
Surat’s DRI & Customs officials seize diamond consignment from SEZ zone
Surat unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs and Central Excise department officials of Surat on Sunday seized two consignments of ‘Universal Diamonds’ from the Surat’s Sachin Special Economic Zone for wrongful disclosure...
Yesterday
Zimbabwe threatens to take over undeveloped platinum concessions – report
he Zimbabwean government has threatened to seize platinum concessions from Todal Mining, a venture controlled by Eurasian Resources Group, due to a lack of progress made in developing them, according to media reports.
Yesterday