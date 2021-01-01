Bling without a sting: the quest to make jewellery more sustainable

(positive.news) - From diamonds made from the sky to precious metals salvaged out of e-waste, many brands and projects are hammering out a treasure trove of sustainable and ethical jewellery. Behind the bling of a diamond ring, the ecological picture is often less brilliant. Mining precious stones is a driver of climate change and biodiversity loss, and has also been linked with human rights abuses. Confronting these issues last week was Pandora, one of the world’s leading jewellery retailers, which announced it was turning its back on mined diamonds in favour of lab-grown stones. It’s not the only brand making strides to clean up the industry.
RZM Murowa Q1 diamond output dips 20%
RZM Murowa, a subsidiary of RioZim says its first-quarter diamond output in Zvishavane, Zimbabwe dropped by 20% compared to the same period, a year earlier.
Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi who had fled Antigua and Barbuda, captured in Dominica
The fugitive diamantaire, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him, as per media reports.
Lucapa to raise A$3mln through share purchase plan
Lucapa Diamond is set to make offers to eligible shareholders to participate in a share purchase plan (SPP). Company managing director Stephen Wetherall said the SPP will provide eligible shareholders with an opportunity to apply for up to A$30,000...
Sarine Technologies and Constell Group collaborate to focus on LGD segment
Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with the Constell Group, which has operations in India and Southern Africa, employing more than 4,000 people worldwide.
Swiss trader uses diamonds to launder mafia money
A Swiss precious metals and gems trader accused of knowingly buying diamonds worth $750,000 on behalf of Italian criminals to help them launder the proceeds of a $35 mn tax scam, stands trial on 27 May, as per a report in mining.com.
