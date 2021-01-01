Bling without a sting: the quest to make jewellery more sustainable

(positive.news) - From diamonds made from the sky to precious metals salvaged out of e-waste, many brands and projects are hammering out a treasure trove of sustainable and ethical jewellery. Behind the bling of a diamond ring, the ecological picture is often less brilliant. Mining precious stones is a driver of climate change and biodiversity loss, and has also been linked with human rights abuses. Confronting these issues last week was Pandora, one of the world’s leading jewellery retailers, which announced it was turning its back on mined diamonds in favour of lab-grown stones. It’s not the only brand making strides to clean up the industry.