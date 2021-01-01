Russia to become one of world’s largest gold and platinum group metals producers within next decade

(resourceworld.com) - Russia plans to become one of the world’s largest producers of gold and platinoids within the next decade by starting the development of the Sukhoi Log and Fedorova Tundra Projects – two of the country’s largest resource-rich regions in terms of gold and platinum group metals reserves respectively, according to recent statements by senior state officials and analysts. Regarding gold, particular attention will be paid to the development of Sukhoi Log, the world’s largest undeveloped greenfield gold project, located in the Irkutsk region of Russia.