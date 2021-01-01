Russia to become one of world’s largest gold and platinum group metals producers within next decade

(resourceworld.com) - Russia plans to become one of the world’s largest producers of gold and platinoids within the next decade by starting the development of the Sukhoi Log and Fedorova Tundra Projects – two of the country’s largest resource-rich regions in terms of gold and platinum group metals reserves respectively, according to recent statements by senior state officials and analysts. Regarding gold, particular attention will be paid to the development of Sukhoi Log, the world’s largest undeveloped greenfield gold project, located in the Irkutsk region of Russia.
Swiss trader uses diamonds to launder mafia money
A Swiss precious metals and gems trader accused of knowingly buying diamonds worth $750,000 on behalf of Italian criminals to help them launder the proceeds of a $35 mn tax scam, stands trial on 27 May, as per a report in mining.com.
Today
Norilsk Nickel considers environmental protection essential
Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) considers environmental protection activities as an integral part of all production processes, according to the company's sustainability report for 2020. The report was prepared per the GRI Sustainability Reporting...
Yesterday
Lab-grown diamond sales volume to exceed that of natural diamonds in future – analyst
Although lab-grown diamonds only represent a mid-single-digit percentage of the global diamond jewellery market at the moment, they will in future exceed natural diamond sales in volume terms, according to a market analyst.
Yesterday
Lucapa to more than double output this year
Lucapa Diamond is projected to produce between 40,400 and 42,600 carats in 2021 compared to 18,890 carats, a year earlier.
Yesterday
‘Sakura pink diamond’ sells for $29 mn at Christie’s Hong Kong on May 23
A 15.81-carat pink diamond broke auction records when it fetched $29.28 mn at Christie’s Hong Kong, becoming the largest purple-pink flawless diamond ever sold at an auction.
Yesterday