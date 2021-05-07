Millennials Say Lab Diamonds Shine Just Like the Real Thing

(bloomberg.com) - Diamonds are (still) forever. Pandora AS, which makes more pieces of jewelry than any other company in the world, said that it would no longer use mined diamonds and instead turn to lab-grown stones. Known for affordable charms beloved by young shoppers from China to the U.S., Pandora is the ideal candidate to spearhead this type of sparkler. But when it comes to high-end bling, it’s hard to see synthetic diamonds replacing the real thing anytime soon.