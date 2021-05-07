Millennials Say Lab Diamonds Shine Just Like the Real Thing

(bloomberg.com) - Diamonds are (still) forever. Pandora AS, which makes more pieces of jewelry than any other company in the world, said that it would no longer use mined diamonds and instead turn to lab-grown stones. Known for affordable charms beloved by young shoppers from China to the U.S., Pandora is the ideal candidate to spearhead this type of sparkler. But when it comes to high-end bling, it’s hard to see synthetic diamonds replacing the real thing anytime soon.
News
Stuller Inc. hires Guy Borenstein to lead gemological laboratory
Guy Borenstein joined Stuller as senior gemologist, bringing 15 years of knowledge and experience in a variety of gemological disciplines. Borenstein will be the lead gemological authority for the company.
Today
Indian diamond manufacturers to suspend rough diamond imports for a month from June 1
After nearly two months of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Indian diamond processors are preparing for one month of a voluntary moratorium on the import of rough diamonds from June 1, according to a report in Business Standard.
Yesterday
India’s C&P diamond export registers $2250.45 mn in April 2021
The export of Cut & Polished diamonds recorded at $ 2250.45 mn in Apr 2021 as compared to $ 34.5 mn for the same period of the previous year, according to GJEPC. The Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds was at $ 140.56 mn in Apr 2021, as compared to $...
Yesterday
Lucapa acquires Merlin Diamond Project
Lucapa Diamond has entered into a binding asset sale agreement for the acquisition of a 24km2 mining lease (MLN 1154) and a 283km2 exploration tenement encompassing the Mining Lease (Merlin Tenements) and associated equipment and assets...
Yesterday
BlueRock receives £1.61m loan note
AIM-listed diamond producer, BlueRock Diamonds has agreed heads of terms with the Teichmann Group for a £1.61 million loan note with the intention that this will be replaced by a convertible loan note, which will increase the aggregate shareholding of...
Yesterday