Israeli Bank Financing of the Diamond Industry Slashed

(edahngolan.com) - Israeli bank financing of the diamond industry was cut by 33% in 2020, falling below $500 million for the first time in 30 years. The decline reflected shrinking activity in 2020 and a decline in reliance on bank financing. But mostly, it reflects banks’ balking at dealing with the complications of working with diamond firms. According to the Bank of Israel, Israeli bank financing totaled 1,733 million NIS, or $498.75 million, in the fourth quarter of 2020. This is a 6.8% decline in bank financing compared to the third quarter of the year.