Israeli Bank Financing of the Diamond Industry Slashed

(edahngolan.com) - Israeli bank financing of the diamond industry was cut by 33% in 2020, falling below $500 million for the first time in 30 years. The decline reflected shrinking activity in 2020 and a decline in reliance on bank financing. But mostly, it reflects banks’ balking at dealing with the complications of working with diamond firms. According to the Bank of Israel, Israeli bank financing totaled 1,733 million NIS, or $498.75 million, in the fourth quarter of 2020. This is a 6.8% decline in bank financing compared to the third quarter of the year.
Richemont announced its sales results for the year ended 31 March 2021
Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announced its sales results for the year ended 31 March 2021. Overall, the decline in sales for the year was contained to 8% at actual exchange rates and to 5% at constant exchange rates.
Angola’s SODIAM lines up rough diamond tender in June
The Angolan State National Diamond Trading Company, SODIAM, is set to conduct a rough diamond tender next month, in Luanda, Angola. It said in a statement to Rough&Polished that the total value of the tender was estimated at between $ 27 million and...
21 may 2021
Anjin to boost diamond output in Zimbabwe’s Marange
Anjin Investments, a joint venture between China's Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company (AFECC) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe's military, is planning to 10 million carats in 2023 and 12 million carats...
21 may 2021
JUNWEX holds its 20th jewelry exhibition in Moscow making it a jubilee event
Moscow hosted the 20th JUNWEX jewelry exhibition, New Russian Style, making it a jubilee event held on the premises of the All-Russia Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy.
21 may 2021
Angola to open diamond exchange on an experimental basis in 2022 – report
Angola is planning to open its diamond exchange in 2022, although on an experimental basis, according to a senior government official.
21 may 2021