Pandora’s Bollocks: How a Charm Company Manipulated the Media

(jckonline.com) - Just about everyone in the jewelry trade—as opposed to just about everyone in the consumer media—agrees that Pandora’s decision to stop carrying natural diamonds and launch a lab-grown line was no big deal. After all, in 2018, only 0.04% of the gemstones—of any kind—Pandora used were natural. Last year, it sold 55,000 pieces with natural diamonds, out of 85 million jewelry items total. I can think of a dozen jewelers that could cause an earthquake if they decided to no longer sell natural diamonds. Pandora isn’t one of them. So why did its announcement make headlines across the world?
Chalice Mining Ltd strikes palladium resource in Perth
Chalice Mining Ltd found what could be Australia’s first major palladium resource on the fringes of Perth, the nation’s mining hub. The mining company has seen its shares rise more than eightfold since confirming the Julimar discovery just over 12 months...
Yesterday
De Beers rough diamond sales drop to $380 mln
De Beers' rough diamond sales for the fourth cycle eased to $380 million from the previous cycle's $450 million, according to Anglo American.
Yesterday
Gross consumption of platinum in jewellery fell by 17% in 2020
Gross consumption of platinum in jewellery fell by 17% in 2020, as fabrication demand in the large Chinese market fell below one million ounces for the first time since 2005, according to Chemicals company Johnson Matthey.
Yesterday
Indian customs officials foil gold smugglers attempt
It is the latest ruse by smugglers trying to avoid hefty import duties for the precious metal by employing increasingly intriguing methods, says a report in Arab News.
Yesterday
GIA laboratory claims to see increasing attempted fraud
The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) claims that it is seeing an increase in the number of laboratory-grown diamonds submitted for update or verification services with counterfeit inscriptions referencing GIA natural diamond reports.
19 may 2021