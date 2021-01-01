The Superiority of Platinum Over White Gold Jewelry Alloys Proven In Wear Resistance Stud

(instoremag.com) - Platinum Guild International (PGI) has released the findings of a formal independent study which proves the long-supported anecdotal evidence of platinum’s superiority in wear resistance and gem setting security versus that of gold jewelry. The most recent phase of research represented the third in a series of platinum wear testing studies, spanning 2016 to 2020. Conducted by fem Research Institute Precious Metals + Metal Chemistry, in association with TechForm Advanced Casting Technology and PGI, the study aimed to characterise the underlying reasons for platinum’s reported wear superiority.
News
Indian customs officials foil gold smugglers attempt
It is the latest ruse by smugglers trying to avoid hefty import duties for the precious metal by employing increasingly intriguing methods, says a report in Arab News.
Today
GIA laboratory claims to see increasing attempted fraud
The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) claims that it is seeing an increase in the number of laboratory-grown diamonds submitted for update or verification services with counterfeit inscriptions referencing GIA natural diamond reports.
Yesterday
Anglo portfolio tilted towards future enabling products – Cutifani
Diversified miner Anglo American says its portfolio is increasingly tilted towards future enabling products. Group chief executive Mark Cutifani told the Bank of America Global Metals and Mining Conference that the products are those that are needed...
Yesterday
ALROSA’s diamond production outlook for 2021 remains unchanged - 31.5 m cts
On Tuesday, ALROSA announced its IFRS results for Q1 2021 saying that the company’s revenue decreased by 8% q-o-q to RUB 90.8 bn, on the back of weaker diamond sales, which was partially offset by a better sales mix and growth of average realised...
Yesterday
PGM sector to record surplus this year – report
Chemicals company Johnson Matthey says in its latest platinum group metals (PGM) market report that the sector is expected to record a surplus this year, despite a 27% gain in autocatalyst demand.
Yesterday