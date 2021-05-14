Pandora's PR Master Stroke

(idexonline.com) - Last week I wrote about Diamond Foundry ramping up its production of lab-grown diamonds. And I mentioned new research highlighting increased consumer awareness of lab-growns. I thought that was enough on lab-growns for the time being and set my sights elsewhere for this week's Memo. And then came the Pandora announcement. One of the world's biggest jewelers (26,000 employees, 7,000 outlets, Q1 2021 revenue $726m) said it was ditching mined diamonds and would only use lab-growns. This was big news, far beyond the diamond community. It was the second item on the BBC radio news, with CEO Alexander Lacik making low-carbon promises. It was headlines in every newspaper. It was as though McDonald's had announced it would no longer sell burgers, Apple had decided there was no longer sufficient demand for iPhones, and Coca-Cola had called time on the soft drinks market.
News
PGMs help boost SA mining output in March
South Africa's mining output jumped 21.3% year-on-year in March, mainly due to the positive contribution from platinum group metals (PGMs), according to data released by Statistics South Africa. PGMs production rose 68.6% during the...
Today
Lucapa recovers 138ct diamond at Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has recovered its 24th +100 carat diamond from the Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola. It said the 138-carat diamond was recovered from Mining Block 46.
14 may 2021
AWDC allays reports of Angola snub
Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) has refuted claims that its efforts to convince Luanda to end Dubai's monopoly over the country's diamonds were rebuffed.
14 may 2021
India’s G&J industry voices concerns at USTR public hearing
At the United States Trade Representative (USTR) multi-jurisdictional hearing held virtually on 10th May, the GJEPC along with trade bodies and exporters from the gem & jewellery sector represented the Indian industry’s grievances over a proposed...
14 may 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds announced first quarter financial results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine. 603,000 carats sold, with total proceeds of $54.2 million (US$42.7 million) at an average realised value...
14 may 2021