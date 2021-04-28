Grib Auction Garners US$40M in Antwerp

(thediamondloupe.com) - In their latest auction in Antwerp, Grib Diamonds sold over 580,000ct of rough diamonds for approximately US$40m. According to Grib demand continued to be strong for larger better quality rough, especially for 5-10ct, 2-4ct, 4-6GR, and even goods down to +11 showed robust prices. Results for smaller goods were weaker and saw decreases except for the -7+5.
News
LGDs more popular in Europe than in US
Jewelry buyers in Western Europe are more likely to embrace lab-grown diamonds than those in the USA, says an idexonline report citing new research by The MVEye. According to the research findings, forty-one per cent said they had bought or been given...
Today
The first jewelry exhibition of the EAEU "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be held in Nur-Sultan
The International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be held from June 30 to July 2 in Nur-Sultan. The event will take place within the framework of the annual financial conference "Astana Finance Days".
Today
De Beers contributes 4% to Anglo American's underlying EBITDA in 2020
Anglo American's diamonds unit contributed 4% to the group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). The diversified miner, which has an 85% stake in De Beers, revealed in its seventh...
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds unearths 254ct diamond from Lesotho mine
Gem Diamonds has recovered a high quality 254 carat Type II white diamond from its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho.
Yesterday
Pandora to launch LGD jewellery starting from £250 on 6 May
Pandora has announced on 4 May that its next milestone is a lab-grown diamond line. While much-needed efforts and initiatives are no doubt underway to improve the world of diamond mining, a sustainable, ethical alternative is fast becoming a serious...
Yesterday