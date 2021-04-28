Grib Auction Garners US$40M in Antwerp

LGDs more popular in Europe than in US Jewelry buyers in Western Europe are more likely to embrace lab-grown diamonds than those in the USA, says an idexonline report citing new research by The MVEye. According to the research findings, forty-one per cent said they had bought or been given...

The first jewelry exhibition of the EAEU "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be held in Nur-Sultan The International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be held from June 30 to July 2 in Nur-Sultan. The event will take place within the framework of the annual financial conference "Astana Finance Days".

De Beers contributes 4% to Anglo American's underlying EBITDA in 2020 Anglo American's diamonds unit contributed 4% to the group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). The diversified miner, which has an 85% stake in De Beers, revealed in its seventh...

Gem Diamonds unearths 254ct diamond from Lesotho mine Gem Diamonds has recovered a high quality 254 carat Type II white diamond from its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho.