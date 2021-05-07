Pandora says laboratory-made diamonds are forever

(bbc.com) - The world's biggest jeweller, Pandora, says it will no longer sell mined diamonds and will switch to exclusively laboratory-made diamonds. Concerns about the environment and working practices in the mining industry have led to growing demand for alternatives to mined diamonds. Pandora's chief executive, Alexander Lacik, told the BBC the change was part of a broader sustainability drive. He said the firm was pursuing it because "it's the right thing to do".
China’s recent high gold imports indicates high demand in Q2
Traditionally Q2 is a seasonally quiet time for gold demand in China. Available data for April shows that the average monthly trading volumes on the Shanghai Gold Exchange - usually seen as a high-frequency indicator for China’s physical gold demand...
Lucara secures $220mln for Karowe underground expansion, working capital
Lucara Diamond has received credit approved commitments from a syndicate of five Mandated Lead Arrangers (MLAs) for a senior secured project financing debt package of up to $220 million to fund the underground expansion at its wholly-owned Karowe...
ALROSA sees stable demand for high-quality roughs in April
ALROSA held in April auctions for special size rough diamonds at its main trading offices to meet clients’ demand in purchasing high-quality rough.
World’s first public tender for rare Australian pink diamonds slated for June/July
An Australian finance corporation, which currently holds a collection of Argyle’s rare pink diamonds as mortgagee in possession has asked Yourdiamonds.com, an Australian technology startup founded by Tim Goodman, a former Executive Chairman of Sotheby’s...
Barrick Gold boosts Q1 profit
Barrick Gold has recorded a 78% jump in its first-quarter profit to $507 million from $285-million a year earlier buoyed by strong gold and copper prices.
