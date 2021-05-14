Russian gold giant Polyus becomes global leader by reserves

(kitco.com) - Russian gold mining company Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) announced today that the company's total Proved and Probable ore reserves have increased 71% to 104 million ounces of gold as at 31 December 2020, compared to 61 million ounces of gold as at 31 December 2019. This makes Polyus the largest gold mining company globally ranked by reserves. The second largest gold reserves holder, Newmont, reported 94.2 million ounces in reserves for 2020. The company said that the updated estimate primarily reflects the inclusion of ore reserves for Sukhoi Log as well as additions at several operating mines, derived from a comprehensive drilling program across the company's asset portfolio launched in 2018.
