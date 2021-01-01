Is sustainable mining not a contradiction in itself?

(miningreview.com) - “Anglo American to demerge South Africa thermal coal operations”. This was one of our leading headline stories in early April. It has really made me think about the role of mining in driving a greener economy. If you are familiar with South Africa, Anglo American is one of the dominating coal production companies amongst players like Exxaro Resources, Sasol Mining and South32 (whose assets will soon by fully acquired by Seriti Resources). The “Big Five” account for over 80% of the country coal production. The transition of Anglo American aligns with a bigger ESG commitment in contributing as the remaining business to a low carbon economy that is currently driving investment and key development of existing operations. The word “decarbonisation” has been hanging like a Damocles sword for quite a while now, and the mining industry seems to be catching up and coveting the “best-in-class” performance, after a few hitches that seriously put at stake the reputation of the mining sector and its impact on the future of our environment.
News
Petra agrees to pay £4.3 mln to victims of Williamson human rights abuse
Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) has settled on a no admission of liability basis, about claims brought in London by Leigh Day, a UK based law firm, on behalf of 71 anonymous claimants, concerning alleged breaches of human rights at the Williamson...
Yesterday
ALROSA reports its April 2021 diamond sales results
ALROSA has reported its preliminary rough and polished sales results for April 2021. ALROSA sales of rough and polished diamonds in April totaled $401 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $383 million, and polished diamond sales of...
Yesterday
ALROSA diamond sold at Christie's
An exceptionally flawless ALROSA diamond weighing over 100 carats has been sold at Christie's Magnificent Jewels. A private client purchased the gem for $ 14 million, according to vesti.ru.
Yesterday
Only 10% of Angola's rough diamonds being traded in Antwerp – AWDC
The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) is making moves to attract Angola's diamonds to the world's largest diamond hub in Belgium.
Yesterday
Sakura Diamond to take centre stage at Christie’s Hong Kong auction on 23 May
Christie's Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction will present The Sakura Diamond, a 15.81 carat fancy vivid purple-pink internally flawless diamond.
Yesterday