Is sustainable mining not a contradiction in itself?

(miningreview.com) - “Anglo American to demerge South Africa thermal coal operations”. This was one of our leading headline stories in early April. It has really made me think about the role of mining in driving a greener economy. If you are familiar with South Africa, Anglo American is one of the dominating coal production companies amongst players like Exxaro Resources, Sasol Mining and South32 (whose assets will soon by fully acquired by Seriti Resources). The “Big Five” account for over 80% of the country coal production. The transition of Anglo American aligns with a bigger ESG commitment in contributing as the remaining business to a low carbon economy that is currently driving investment and key development of existing operations. The word “decarbonisation” has been hanging like a Damocles sword for quite a while now, and the mining industry seems to be catching up and coveting the “best-in-class” performance, after a few hitches that seriously put at stake the reputation of the mining sector and its impact on the future of our environment.