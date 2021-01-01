Why Inclusivity Is Important in Diamond Traceability

(nationaljeweler.com) - Traceability has become a central conversation in nearly all sectors of the jewelry industry’s supply chain amid growing interest about the origin of goods. For the diamond market, it has led to a switch. An industry that once tried to steer the conversation away from machinery and digging, lest it detracts from the product’s sex appeal, is now talking non-stop about where diamonds come from and the good they do, and it is relying on technology like blockchain to document it. For many, the idea of increased transparency in the supply chain is inherently a good thing.