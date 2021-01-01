Why Inclusivity Is Important in Diamond Traceability

(nationaljeweler.com) - Traceability has become a central conversation in nearly all sectors of the jewelry industry’s supply chain amid growing interest about the origin of goods. For the diamond market, it has led to a switch. An industry that once tried to steer the conversation away from machinery and digging, lest it detracts from the product’s sex appeal, is now talking non-stop about where diamonds come from and the good they do, and it is relying on technology like blockchain to document it. For many, the idea of increased transparency in the supply chain is inherently a good thing.
Only 10% of Angola's rough diamonds being traded in Antwerp – AWDC
The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) is making moves to attract Angola's diamonds to the world's largest diamond hub in Belgium.
Today
Sakura Diamond to take centre stage at Christie’s Hong Kong auction on 23 May
Christie's Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction will present The Sakura Diamond, a 15.81 carat fancy vivid purple-pink internally flawless diamond.
Today
David Bouffard and Peter Karakchiev re-elected to the RJC board of directors
The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the world’s leading standard setting organisation for the entire jewellery and watch supply chain, announced new appointments to their board at their Annual General Meeting.
Today
Gem Diamonds recovers 370-carat white diamond from Letšeng
Gem Diamonds has unearthed a high quality 370 carat Type II, white diamond, from its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho. This follows the company's recovery of another high quality 254 carat Type II white diamond from Letšeng last week.
Yesterday
Lulo diamonds achieves an average price of $1,239 per carat – Lucapa
Lucapa Diamond has sold a rough diamond parcel of 4,000 carats from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola for $5 million. The diamonds, it said, achieved an average price of $1,239 per carat.
Yesterday