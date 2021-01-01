Will Teenage Debt Cripple China’s Luxury Market?

(jingdaily.com) - What Happened: In the past decade, household debt has exploded in China. And Generation Z, famous for its love for luxury, is accumulating debt faster than any previous generation. According to the South China Morning Post, Gen Zers reportedly buy 15 percent of all luxury goods sold in China. Moreover, Chinese Gen Zers spend around 13 percent of their total household incomes on luxury, compared to 3 percent in the UK and 4 percent in the US, according to a survey conducted by OC&C. The survey also highlights that China ranked at the bottom among the surveyed countries for “having savings” (72 percent compared to 89 percent in France), proving that the spending habits of Chinese Gen Zers are different from those of their international peers. Meanwhile, a 2019 HSBC survey highlighted that the debt-to-income ratio of Chinese consumers born in the 1990s had reached a whopping 1,850 percent.