Diamond Foundry valued at $1.8 billion following $200 million investment

(technowize.com) - Diamond Foundry, the Silicon Valley startup that produces lab-made gems, has got a $1.8bn valuation after a $200m investment by Fidelity. The company plans to use the fresh investment to compete with world-famed miners such as De Beers. It produces flawless, identical diamonds, which it claims are more environmentally friendly.
News
Indian jewellers get interim relief from ‘mandatory hallmarking’ till 14 June 2021
In response to a writ petition filed by the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court passed an interim order on 7th May 2021, to stop the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) from taking any...
Today
PGM miner Eastplats boosts revenue from SA operations
Eastplats, which owns platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome assets in South Africa, has recorded a 43% growth in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, of $56.1 million compared to $39.2 million in the prior year.
Today
May auction of AGD DIAMONDS
The diamond auction held on May 10 by Grib Diamonds, an Antwerp-based trading division of AGD DIAMONDS, has yielded over USD 26 million in revenue.
Yesterday
DMIA to showcase diamond verification equipment in New York
The Diamond Manufacturers & Importers Association of America (DMIA), in cooperation with the Assure Program of the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) and the Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC), will host its first annual Diamond Technology...
Yesterday
WGC: Surging COVID cases in India slowed down demand recovery in Q1
Following healthy retail demand in March, India’s consumer demand slowed in April under pressure from surging COVID infections and a rising domestic gold price. Many Indian States have implemented partial lockdowns and only essential businesses remain...
Yesterday