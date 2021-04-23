Diamond Stash Worth Billions Sold Off After Demand Roars Back

(bloomberg.com) - The diamond industry’s collapse last year left the biggest producers with billions of dollars of uncut gems stashed away in safes. Now, in a matter of months, they’ve suddenly found buyers. The huge stockpile was built up when the diamond world came to a standstill during the height of the pandemic, stoking fears that gems amassed by the biggest miners could hurt the sector for years. But rampant demand from the middlemen who cut, polish and trade stones has all but wiped out the stash -- and remarkably as top producers De Beers and Alrosa PJSC raised prices.
LGDs more popular in Europe than in US
Jewelry buyers in Western Europe are more likely to embrace lab-grown diamonds than those in the USA, says an idexonline report citing new research by The MVEye. According to the research findings, forty-one per cent said they had bought or been given...
Today
The first jewelry exhibition of the EAEU "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be held in Nur-Sultan
The International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be held from June 30 to July 2 in Nur-Sultan. The event will take place within the framework of the annual financial conference "Astana Finance Days".
Today
De Beers contributes 4% to Anglo American's underlying EBITDA in 2020
Anglo American's diamonds unit contributed 4% to the group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). The diversified miner, which has an 85% stake in De Beers, revealed in its seventh...
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds unearths 254ct diamond from Lesotho mine
Gem Diamonds has recovered a high quality 254 carat Type II white diamond from its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho.
Yesterday
Pandora to launch LGD jewellery starting from £250 on 6 May
Pandora has announced on 4 May that its next milestone is a lab-grown diamond line. While much-needed efforts and initiatives are no doubt underway to improve the world of diamond mining, a sustainable, ethical alternative is fast becoming a serious...
Yesterday