India's Covid Crisis: The Tragic Cost of Complacency

(idexonline.com) - A tragedy is unfolding in India. A nation that believed it had beaten the coronavirus pandemic just a few weeks ago now has two patients to a hospital bed, a critical shortage of oxygen, and round-the-clock cremations. Yesterday it recorded 314,644 new infections, more than any country in the world on any day since the start of the pandemic. And there were 2,104 deaths, another record for India. But those figures, shocking though they are, may tell only a fraction of the real story.