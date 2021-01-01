India's Covid Crisis: The Tragic Cost of Complacency

(idexonline.com) - A tragedy is unfolding in India. A nation that believed it had beaten the coronavirus pandemic just a few weeks ago now has two patients to a hospital bed, a critical shortage of oxygen, and round-the-clock cremations. Yesterday it recorded 314,644 new infections, more than any country in the world on any day since the start of the pandemic. And there were 2,104 deaths, another record for India. But those figures, shocking though they are, may tell only a fraction of the real story.
News
Arctic Star discovers 2nd kimberlite on the Diagras project
Arctic Star Exploration Corp announced that it has made a new kimberlite discovery, on the Diagras project in the Lac de Gras kimberlite field NWT 380km north of Yellowknife. The discovery has been named the Sequoia Kimberlite.
Today
Namibia to finalise redrafting Mining and Diamond Acts
Namibia is expected to conclude the re-drafting of the Mining and Diamond Acts that are to be tabled in Parliament this year, local media reports.
Today
PGI expects demand for platinum jewellery to grow during the year
Platinum Guild International (PGI) commissioned a Survey during the first quarter of 2021 and predicts that there will be positive sentiment for the jewellery industry, with a strong indication of robust demand for precious jewellery in three...
Yesterday
Angola urges diamond co-operatives to go industrial within two years
The Angolan government says artisanal and semi-industrial cooperatives should become industrial companies within two years. The state-owned news agency, Angop quoted minister for mineral resources Diamantino Azevedo, who had a meeting with mineral operators...
Yesterday
ALROSA Supervisory Board recommends H2 2020 dividends of RUB 70.3 bn
At the meeting held on 27 April, ALROSA Supervisory Board recommended allocating all-time high half-year dividends for H2 2020 amounting to RUB 70.3 bn, or RUB 9.54 per share.
Yesterday