GIA Report Recall Has Dealers Turning Green

(jckonline.com) - No one seems to know what to make of the GIA lab’s recent recall of certain reports it issued last year for green diamonds, except that, well, they don’t know what to make of it. GIA just sent out letters to dealers who submitted green diamonds to its lab between January and June 2020, saying the gems needed to be looked at again. (The rechecks will be free.) It’s also removed the reports for those diamonds from its online Report Check. Something must be up, especially given the very specific time frame. The implication is that something may have been done to certain diamonds. For the moment, GIA is keeping customarily tight-lipped.
Diamcor sells diamonds for $278.78/ct
Diamcor Mining, which is processing quarry material at its Krone Endora at Venetia project in South Africa has sold 2,122.76 carats of rough diamonds for $591,733 at the first tender of its new fiscal year starting April 1, 2021. The tender resulted...
Debswana earmarks $6bln to build underground diamond mine at Jwaneng
Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the government of Botswana, is set to invest $6 billion to build the world's largest underground diamond mine at Jwaneng mine.
Gem Diamonds boosts Q1 output at Letšeng as revenue dips
Gem Diamonds says it produced 29,010 carats at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho during the first quarter of 2021, an 11% jump compared with 26,110 carats produced a year earlier.
Norilsk Nickel joins the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance as pending member
Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and one of the biggest producers of nickel, platinum, and copper, has joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) as a pending member.
De Beers Q1 diamond output down 7% to 7.2Mcts
De Beers' diamond production dropped by 7% to 7.2 million carats in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to operational challenges, including excessive rainfall in southern Africa and a COVID-19-related shut down in Canada, as well as planned...
23 april 2021