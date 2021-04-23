GIA Report Recall Has Dealers Turning Green

(jckonline.com) - No one seems to know what to make of the GIA lab’s recent recall of certain reports it issued last year for green diamonds, except that, well, they don’t know what to make of it. GIA just sent out letters to dealers who submitted green diamonds to its lab between January and June 2020, saying the gems needed to be looked at again. (The rechecks will be free.) It’s also removed the reports for those diamonds from its online Report Check. Something must be up, especially given the very specific time frame. The implication is that something may have been done to certain diamonds. For the moment, GIA is keeping customarily tight-lipped.