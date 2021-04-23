Watchdog Cautions Diamond Council over Ad Claims

Norilsk Nickel joins the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and one of the biggest producers of nickel, platinum, and copper, has joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA).

De Beers Q1 diamond output down 7% to 7.2Mcts De Beers' diamond production dropped by 7% to 7.2 million carats in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to operational challenges, including excessive rainfall in southern Africa and a COVID-19-related shut down in Canada, as well as planned...

China’s gold price approaches the $1800 level After profit-taking helped bring down the price of gold to the level of $1763, and amid pressures on the dollar, the price of gold bounced higher on April 21 to the $1788 resistance. At the beginning of this week's trading, the price of gold jumped...

Ten-carat diamond ring sold through social media The pandemic forced luxury goods companies to use social media, video, and virtual showrooms to woo customers in Europe and keep them shopping at a time when tourists, especially from China, have been absent for more than a year.