Watchdog Cautions Diamond Council over Ad Claims

(diamonds.net) - A US advertising regulator has rebuked the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) over its environmental claims following a complaint by Diamond Foundry, a lab-grown producer. The National Advertising Division, part of industry self-regulator BBB National Programs, has called on the NDC to stop using certain assertions that compare natural stones with synthetics, it said Thursday. These include statements that lab-grown diamonds emit three times more carbon than their mined counterparts.
Norilsk Nickel joins the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance
Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and one of the biggest producers of nickel, platinum, and copper, has joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA).
Today
De Beers Q1 diamond output down 7% to 7.2Mcts
De Beers' diamond production dropped by 7% to 7.2 million carats in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to operational challenges, including excessive rainfall in southern Africa and a COVID-19-related shut down in Canada, as well as planned...
23 april 2021
China’s gold price approaches the $1800 level
After profit-taking helped bring down the price of gold to the level of $1763, and amid pressures on the dollar, the price of gold bounced higher on April 21 to the $1788 resistance. At the beginning of this week's trading, the price of gold jumped...
23 april 2021
Ten-carat diamond ring sold through social media
The pandemic forced luxury goods companies to use social media, video, and virtual showrooms to woo customers in Europe and keep them shopping at a time when tourists, especially from China, have been absent for more than a year.
23 april 2021
Anglo boosts Q1 PGMs output
Anglo American says its platinum group metals (PGMs) production increased by 6% to 694,900 ounces in the first quarter of 2021, due to the lower impact of COVID-19, with lockdowns starting in late the first quarter of 2020.
23 april 2021