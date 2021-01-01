News

De Beers Q1 diamond output down 7% to 7.2Mcts

De Beers' diamond production dropped by 7% to 7.2 million carats in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to operational challenges, including excessive rainfall in southern Africa and a COVID-19-related shut down in Canada, as well as planned...

Today

Ten-carat diamond ring sold through social media

The pandemic forced luxury goods companies to use social media, video, and virtual showrooms to woo customers in Europe and keep them shopping at a time when tourists, especially from China, have been absent for more than a year.

Today

Anglo boosts Q1 PGMs output

Anglo American says its platinum group metals (PGMs) production increased by 6% to 694,900 ounces in the first quarter of 2021, due to the lower impact of COVID-19, with lockdowns starting in late the first quarter of 2020.

Today

Guangdong jewellery import-export trade increases by 60% in Q1

In the first quarter of 2021, Guangdong import and export trade reached a record high, exceeding the pre-epidemic level. This statistical data was released April 19 by the Guangdong Branch of the General Administration of Customs.

Yesterday

Shanghai Customs smash diamond smuggling gangs

On April 15, Shanghai Customs, together with other local customs and public security departments, launched a special operation against diamond smuggling in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and other places, and arrested 20 suspects involved in diamond smuggling...

Yesterday

Grib Diamond Mining and Processing Division expands its vehicle fleet

Today
(“Almazy Pomorya”) – This year, the Grib Diamond Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS added five new quarry dump trucks BelAZ 75131 to its vehicle fleet.

The dump trucks were purchased and put into operation to fulfill the production program for the extraction of diamonds and due to increased hauling works (involving higher volumes of rock mass and longer distance of its transportation).

The delivery of quarry dump trucks to the Grib Diamond Mining and Processing Division was carried out in December 2020 - January 2021. Assembly work started on December 20, 2020. The final commissioning works were completed on February 18, 2021.

The dump trucks are retrofitted with a modern automatic fire extinguishing system "ANSUL" and a tire pressure monitoring system. All five dump trucks are fitted with more comfortable seats and LED warning lights.

The dump trucks delivered their first cubic meters of ore to the concentration plant on March 1, 2021.

