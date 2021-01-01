Grib Diamond Mining and Processing Division expands its vehicle fleet

(“Almazy Pomorya”) – This year, the Grib Diamond Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS added five new quarry dump trucks BelAZ 75131 to its vehicle fleet.

The dump trucks were purchased and put into operation to fulfill the production program for the extraction of diamonds and due to increased hauling works (involving higher volumes of rock mass and longer distance of its transportation).

The delivery of quarry dump trucks to the Grib Diamond Mining and Processing Division was carried out in December 2020 - January 2021. Assembly work started on December 20, 2020. The final commissioning works were completed on February 18, 2021.

The dump trucks are retrofitted with a modern automatic fire extinguishing system "ANSUL" and a tire pressure monitoring system. All five dump trucks are fitted with more comfortable seats and LED warning lights.

The dump trucks delivered their first cubic meters of ore to the concentration plant on March 1, 2021.