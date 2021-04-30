Timeline: the life and times of Australia’s unlikely Argyle diamond mine

AGD DIAMONDS nets $ 40 M at auction in Antwerp A recent auction in Antwerp held by Grib Diamonds, the trading arm of AGD DIAMONDS developing the Grib Diamond Field in the Arkhangelsk Province, resulted in $ 40 million netted for more than 580 000 carats of rough diamonds sold.

WFDB launches fundraising campaign for COVID-19 Relief in India The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has launched a campaign, Diamond Aid, to raise funds to help India in its battle with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the WFDB Executive Committee held an emergency session over Zoom, and decided unanimously...

Arctic Star discovers 2nd kimberlite on the Diagras project Arctic Star Exploration Corp announced that it has made a new kimberlite discovery, on the Diagras project in the Lac de Gras kimberlite field NWT 380km north of Yellowknife. The discovery has been named the Sequoia Kimberlite.

Namibia to finalise redrafting Mining and Diamond Acts Namibia is expected to conclude the re-drafting of the Mining and Diamond Acts that are to be tabled in Parliament this year, local media reports.