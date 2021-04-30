Timeline: the life and times of Australia’s unlikely Argyle diamond mine

(mining-technology.com) - After 37 years, the Argyle Diamond mine in the Kimberley region of Western Australia has closed its doors. Speaking at the time, Rio Tinto copper and diamonds chief executive Arnaud Soirat said: “Fifty years ago there were very few people who believed there were diamonds in Australia.” So how did the Argyle story unfold? We track the history of this ground-breaking mine.
News
AGD DIAMONDS nets $ 40 M at auction in Antwerp
A recent auction in Antwerp held by Grib Diamonds, the trading arm of AGD DIAMONDS developing the Grib Diamond Field in the Arkhangelsk Province, resulted in $ 40 million netted for more than 580 000 carats of rough diamonds sold.
30 april 2021
WFDB launches fundraising campaign for COVID-19 Relief in India
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has launched a campaign, Diamond Aid, to raise funds to help India in its battle with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the WFDB Executive Committee held an emergency session over Zoom, and decided unanimously...
30 april 2021
Arctic Star discovers 2nd kimberlite on the Diagras project
Arctic Star Exploration Corp announced that it has made a new kimberlite discovery, on the Diagras project in the Lac de Gras kimberlite field NWT 380km north of Yellowknife. The discovery has been named the Sequoia Kimberlite.
30 april 2021
Namibia to finalise redrafting Mining and Diamond Acts
Namibia is expected to conclude the re-drafting of the Mining and Diamond Acts that are to be tabled in Parliament this year, local media reports.
30 april 2021
PGI expects demand for platinum jewellery to grow during the year
Platinum Guild International (PGI) commissioned a Survey during the first quarter of 2021 and predicts that there will be positive sentiment for the jewellery industry, with a strong indication of robust demand for precious jewellery in three...
29 april 2021