Brilliant Luxury Substitutes: The Case for Lab-Grown Diamonds Ain’t Flawless… but It’s Pretty Damn Good

Inauguration of monument to "Geologists of the Russian North" A solemn ceremony of inaugurating the monument to the Geologists of the Russian North was held yesterday in Arkhangelsk in front of the office of AGD DIAMONDS. The inauguration was timed to the 90th anniversary of AGD DIAMONDS, which is the legal successor...

Indigenous peoples of Taimyr demand justice The Association of Indigenous Peoples of Taimyr has addressed to the Barents Observer, a Norwegian Internet edition demanding apologies from Pavel Sulyandziga, the head of the Batani Foundation for his statements published by this media. “We are protesting...

Responsible Jewellery Council launches SDG Taskforce Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the leading standard-setting organisation for the jewellery and watch supply chain, announced the launch of an SDG Taskforce to create a unified platform to benchmark members’ progress in the implementation...

Luk Fook’s retail sales grows a whopping 30% in Q4 Jeweller Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd has reported robust retail sales performance in Q4. Attributing it to a low base effect and the recent decline in gold prices, Lukfook said group sales recovered from a loss of 29 per cent last quarter...