Inauguration of monument to "Geologists of the Russian North"

A solemn ceremony of inaugurating the monument to the Geologists of the Russian North was held yesterday in Arkhangelsk in front of the office of AGD DIAMONDS. The inauguration was timed to the 90th anniversary of AGD DIAMONDS, which is the legal successor...

Today

Indigenous peoples of Taimyr demand justice

The Association of Indigenous Peoples of Taimyr has addressed to the Barents Observer, a Norwegian Internet edition demanding apologies from Pavel Sulyandziga, the head of the Batani Foundation for his statements published by this media. “We are protesting...

Today

Responsible Jewellery Council launches SDG Taskforce

Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the leading standard-setting organisation for the jewellery and watch supply chain, announced the launch of an SDG Taskforce to create a unified platform to benchmark members’ progress in the implementation...

Today

Luk Fook’s retail sales grows a whopping 30% in Q4

Jeweller Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd has reported robust retail sales performance in Q4. Attributing it to a low base effect and the recent decline in gold prices, Lukfook said group sales recovered from a loss of 29 per cent last quarter...

Today

Diamcor sells diamonds for $278.78/ct

Diamcor Mining, which is processing quarry material at its Krone Endora at Venetia project in South Africa has sold 2,122.76 carats of rough diamonds for $591,733 at the first tender of its new fiscal year starting April 1, 2021. The tender resulted...

Yesterday

Brilliant Luxury Substitutes: The Case for Lab-Grown Diamonds Ain’t Flawless… but It’s Pretty Damn Good

Today
Expert reports
(jingdaily.com) - First things first, while consumers worldwide are not getting married as much or are getting married later, the traditional use of diamonds will be under pressure, as traditional bridal products come across as sexist and outdated to a younger generation. Mined diamonds have many advantages though, don’t get me wrong. First, given the tremendous cost deflation in lab-grown diamonds, you might want a diamond ring to hold some value over time. If you purchase a USD20k ring with a lab-grown diamond and the industry proves to be a race to the bottom in terms of prices, how will you feel about that same ring being worth half the price the following year? Second, flawless has no charm: your knowing that all-natural diamonds are one of a kind while fabricated diamonds are flawless is not great from a marketing point of view. Presumably, you would like your stone to be unique. There are however three big reasons lab-grown diamonds have had some traction.
