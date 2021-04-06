Stanford historian traces the colonial origins of conflict diamonds in Namibia

(stanford.edu) - When Stanford historian Steven Press was trying to unearth hidden narratives about Germany’s colonial activities in Southwest Africa’s highly secretive diamond industry, he pursued that age-old maxim to “follow the money.” Chasing that trail led to some disturbing discoveries about the full extent of Germany’s ruthlessness as it pursued its economic aspirations in the African country now known as Namibia in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Goldplat completes sale of Kilimapesa Gold
Goldplat has concluded the sale of its subsidiary Kilimapesa Gold, which owns the Kilimapesa mine, in Kenya, to Mayflower Gold Investments. The AIM-listed company said the conclusion of the transaction will allow it to focus on its recovery operations...
Today
Angola mulls processing 20% of locally mined diamonds
Angola has plans to process 20% of all the diamonds produced in the country annually, according to the State-owned news agency, Angop. The news agency quoted mineral resources minister Diamantino de Azevedo as saying that currently 99.5% of rough...
Yesterday
Q1 Antwerp diamond trade underscored rebound and leadership
While the pandemic continues to affect the world, among others forcing India’s Bharat Diamond Bourse to temporarily close operations, says The Diamond Loupe, the Belgium-based industry edition, Antwerp’s Q1 figures further confirm the industry’s recovery...
Yesterday
Anglo in joint research to explore PGMs-based tech on hydrogen storage, electric vehicles
Anglo American, through its platinum group metals (PGMs) business Anglo American Platinum, has partnered with Umicore to research and develop a ground-breaking technology that has the potential to transform the way hydrogen can be stored and...
Yesterday
China’s jewellery sales record 93.4% up in Q1
Jewellery sales in China improved in Q1 recording a 93.4 per cent increase from the same period last year. Retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery reached around $12.36 bn from January to March. This rise is attributed to the sustained...
Yesterday