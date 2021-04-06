Stanford historian traces the colonial origins of conflict diamonds in Namibia

Goldplat completes sale of Kilimapesa Gold Goldplat has concluded the sale of its subsidiary Kilimapesa Gold, which owns the Kilimapesa mine, in Kenya, to Mayflower Gold Investments. The AIM-listed company said the conclusion of the transaction will allow it to focus on its recovery operations...

Angola mulls processing 20% of locally mined diamonds Angola has plans to process 20% of all the diamonds produced in the country annually, according to the State-owned news agency, Angop. The news agency quoted mineral resources minister Diamantino de Azevedo as saying that currently 99.5% of rough...

Q1 Antwerp diamond trade underscored rebound and leadership While the pandemic continues to affect the world, among others forcing India’s Bharat Diamond Bourse to temporarily close operations, says The Diamond Loupe, the Belgium-based industry edition, Antwerp’s Q1 figures further confirm the industry’s recovery...

Anglo in joint research to explore PGMs-based tech on hydrogen storage, electric vehicles Anglo American, through its platinum group metals (PGMs) business Anglo American Platinum, has partnered with Umicore to research and develop a ground-breaking technology that has the potential to transform the way hydrogen can be stored and...