Diamonds: Investigation into bankruptcy of former industry number one

De Beers Q1 diamond output down 7% to 7.2Mcts De Beers' diamond production dropped by 7% to 7.2 million carats in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to operational challenges, including excessive rainfall in southern Africa and a COVID-19-related shut down in Canada, as well as planned...

10 carat diamond ring sold through social media The pandemic forced luxury goods companies to use social media, video, and virtual showrooms to woo customers in Europe and keep them shopping at a time when tourists, especially from China, have been absent for more than a year.

Anglo boosts Q1 PGMs output Anglo American says its platinum group metals (PGMs) production increased by 6% to 694,900 ounces in the first quarter of 2021, due to the lower impact of COVID-19, with lockdowns starting in late the first quarter of 2020.

Guangdong jewellery import-export trade increases by 60% in Q1 In the first quarter of 2021, Guangdong import and export trade reached a record high, exceeding the pre-epidemic level. This statistical data was released April 19 by the Guangdong Branch of the General Administration of Customs.