Diamonds: Investigation into bankruptcy of former industry number one

(brusselstimes.com) - The Antwerp prosecutor has started an investigation into the mysterious bankruptcy of the company that formerly stood in first place among the city’s diamond dealers. Eurostar Diamond Traders, owned by the family of 71-year-old Kaushik Mehta, was at one point the diamond city’s major trader in both rough and cut diamonds. Then suddenly in 2019 the business was declared bankrupt, despite having posted recent results of €1.6 and €2.5 billion.
