Man-Made Diamonds Grow, but Not on Watch Brands

(nytimes.com) - Many watch brands are using alternate materials like recycled plastics and cardboard packaging. But only recently have a couple of brands turned to decorative gem-quality diamonds produced in a laboratory, a change that has been a long time coming. In February, the French brand Barillet used lab-grown diamonds to bring a touch of pizazz to its Superpunk Diamants Lab Experience collection. And last September, the Japanese brand Citizen included them in its L Ambiluna women’s watches.
PGM sector to record surplus this year – report
Chemicals company Johnson Matthey says in its latest platinum group metals (PGM) market report that the sector is expected to record a surplus this year, despite a 27% gain in autocatalyst demand.
Today
Rio Tinto reveals its final showcase of Argyle pink, red and blue diamonds
Rio Tinto has unveiled a preview of its final showcase of rare Argyle pink, red and blue diamonds from its iconic mine in the remote east Kimberley region of Western Australia, as per a press release from the miner.
Yesterday
First Element & DDFF offer pre tender financing
First Element Diamond Services announced its cooperation with the Del Gatto Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF), offering their clients pre tender financing for their diamond production.
Yesterday
Gembridge signs deal with Chinastone to drive digital sales of machine-cut gemstones globally
Digital coloured gemstone trading platform Gembridge has signed an agreement with Chinastone to exclusively deliver digital sales of high-precision, machine-cut natural gemstones, which is expected to boost e-commerce to the global small and medium enterprise...
Yesterday
WPIC: Platinum set for third year of deficit as industry demand surges
The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on 17 May that the global platinum market will be more undersupplied this year than it previously thought as economic recovery fuels a surge in demand from industry.
Yesterday