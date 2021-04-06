Man-Made Diamonds Grow, but Not on Watch Brands

PGM sector to record surplus this year – report Chemicals company Johnson Matthey says in its latest platinum group metals (PGM) market report that the sector is expected to record a surplus this year, despite a 27% gain in autocatalyst demand.

Rio Tinto reveals its final showcase of Argyle pink, red and blue diamonds Rio Tinto has unveiled a preview of its final showcase of rare Argyle pink, red and blue diamonds from its iconic mine in the remote east Kimberley region of Western Australia, as per a press release from the miner.

First Element & DDFF offer pre tender financing First Element Diamond Services announced its cooperation with the Del Gatto Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF), offering their clients pre tender financing for their diamond production.

Gembridge signs deal with Chinastone to drive digital sales of machine-cut gemstones globally Digital coloured gemstone trading platform Gembridge has signed an agreement with Chinastone to exclusively deliver digital sales of high-precision, machine-cut natural gemstones, which is expected to boost e-commerce to the global small and medium enterprise...