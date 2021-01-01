Why Buy Jewelry when you can Rent Instead?

Lucapa rakes in $1.5mln from Mothae diamond sale Lucapa Diamond has realised $1.5 million from the third sale of the year of diamonds from its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho. It said the 3,617-carat parcel of rough diamonds was sold for $420 per carat.

Top gemstone and jewellery brands & CGWG launch sustainability resource platform To boost the coloured gemstone industry, leading jewellery makers Chopard, Kering, LVMH, Richemont, Swarovski and Tiffany & Co., now part of the LVMH Group and coloured gemstone mining companies Gemfields and Muzo and Coloured Gemstones Working Group...

Botswana Diamonds discovers new kimberlite blow at Thorny River Botswana Diamonds says it has discovered a new blow or swell in the kimberlite dyke on its Thorny River property, in South Africa. The new blow was about the same size as the River Blow discovered at Thorny River in November 2020.

LGDs more popular in Europe than in US Jewelry buyers in Western Europe are more likely to embrace lab-grown diamonds than those in the USA, says an idexonline report citing new research by The MVEye. According to the research findings, forty-one per cent said they had bought or been given...