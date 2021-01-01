Why Buy Jewelry when you can Rent Instead?

(idexonline.com) - A Chanel handbag for $600 a month. A Rolex Submariner watch for $300 a month. Why buy life's luxuries when you can rent them instead? A whole new world is opening up, not just for those with money to rent a range of high-end goods that are beyond the reach of most. But for ordinary folk to enjoy a more affordable buzz. Signet, the planet's biggest diamond retailer, embraced the rental philosophy this week with the much-publicized purchase of the fashion jewelry platform Rocksbox.
News
Lucapa rakes in $1.5mln from Mothae diamond sale
Lucapa Diamond has realised $1.5 million from the third sale of the year of diamonds from its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho. It said the 3,617-carat parcel of rough diamonds was sold for $420 per carat.
Yesterday
Top gemstone and jewellery brands & CGWG launch sustainability resource platform
To boost the coloured gemstone industry, leading jewellery makers Chopard, Kering, LVMH, Richemont, Swarovski and Tiffany & Co., now part of the LVMH Group and coloured gemstone mining companies Gemfields and Muzo and Coloured Gemstones Working Group...
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds discovers new kimberlite blow at Thorny River
Botswana Diamonds says it has discovered a new blow or swell in the kimberlite dyke on its Thorny River property, in South Africa. The new blow was about the same size as the River Blow discovered at Thorny River in November 2020.
Yesterday
LGDs more popular in Europe than in US
Jewelry buyers in Western Europe are more likely to embrace lab-grown diamonds than those in the USA, says an idexonline report citing new research by The MVEye. According to the research findings, forty-one per cent said they had bought or been given...
Yesterday
The first jewelry exhibition of the EAEU "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be held in Nur-Sultan
The International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be held from June 30 to July 2 in Nur-Sultan. The event will take place within the framework of the annual financial conference "Astana Finance Days".
Yesterday