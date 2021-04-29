UBS: More than 80K stores likely to close in the next 5 years

(retaildive.com) - The pandemic year was brutal for most retailers, and for many it meant a trip to bankruptcy court. Yet some of the worst fallout is happening now, as the industry takes stock of which consumer trends turn out to be permanent and which may be fleeting. While the extent of any permanent online shift is yet to be determined, for example, UBS joins Wells Fargo, the Conference Board and AlixPartners in its finding that from now on, more consumers will continue to buy more online. In their report, UBS analysts said they assume that e-commerce penetration will reach 27% in 2026, up from 18% last year. That's changing the landscape, literally: By UBS's measure, Amazon last year grew its U.S. fulfillment space by some 100 million square feet; that plus Wayfair's fulfillment expansion reached the equivalent of 21,000 retail stores.