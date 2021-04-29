UBS: More than 80K stores likely to close in the next 5 years

(retaildive.com) - The pandemic year was brutal for most retailers, and for many it meant a trip to bankruptcy court. Yet some of the worst fallout is happening now, as the industry takes stock of which consumer trends turn out to be permanent and which may be fleeting. While the extent of any permanent online shift is yet to be determined, for example, UBS joins Wells Fargo, the Conference Board and AlixPartners in its finding that from now on, more consumers will continue to buy more online. In their report, UBS analysts said they assume that e-commerce penetration will reach 27% in 2026, up from 18% last year. That's changing the landscape, literally: By UBS's measure, Amazon last year grew its U.S. fulfillment space by some 100 million square feet; that plus Wayfair's fulfillment expansion reached the equivalent of 21,000 retail stores.
News
Pandora takes ethical stand against mined diamonds
Pandora A/S, which makes more pieces of jewellery than any other company in the world, will no longer use mined diamonds, dropping another raw material tainted by ethical concerns.
Today
Gold sells at discount in India for first time in 2021
Physical gold in India was sold at a discount last week in India for the first time in 2021, due to the surge in coronavirus cases prompted strict restrictions keeping buyers away. Several Indian states have run out of coronavirus vaccines as new infections...
Today
TAGS reports 100% sales from April Tender in Dubai
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) held the April Tender between the 25 and 29 April 2021 in Dubai. Despite the serious COVID situation in India, which resulted in the imposition of severe travel restrictions into the UAE and around the world, virtually...
Yesterday
Impala Platinum boosts Q3 output at Rustenburg
Impala Platinum (Implats) says tonnes milled at Impala Rustenburg, in South Africa rose 6% to 2.51 million tonnes during the quarter ended 31 March 2021, compared to 2.37 million tonnes in the prior comparable period.
Yesterday
Imperial jewels at Christie's Geneva auction
May 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of the death of Emperor Napoleon I (1769-1821). By an incredible coincidence, the parure of the Grand Duchess of Baden and Napoleon's adopted daughter Stephanie de Beauharnais (1789-1860), decorated...
Yesterday