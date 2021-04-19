Signet’s Purchase of Rocksbox Is Both Strange and Logical

(jckonline.com) - This week, Signet purchased jewelry subscription service Rocksbox for an undisclosed sum. And when I consider why, I’m reminded of the time Woot founder Matt Rutledge asked Jeff Bezos why Amazon bought his company. “You’re the octopus that I’m having for breakfast,” Rutledge remembers Bezos saying. “When I look at the menu, you’re the thing I don’t understand, the thing I’ve never had. I must have the breakfast octopus.” There’s something intriguing but also a little unsettling about that quote, as if we’re all guppies in Jeff Bezos’ shark tank. But while Signet is no Amazon, that might explain the thinking behind its acquisition of Rocksbox.
Lucapa ups Lulo diamond resource by 35%
Lucapa Diamond has reported a 35% increase in the resource carats at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola to a new high of 135,900 carats from the previous 100,700 carats.
Diamond certification delayed due to COVID-19
In the manufacturing centre Surat (India), the demand for certification of diamonds has shot up in recent times. The diamond companies are forced to wait for at least two months as compared to the standard one-month period, to get the certificate...
Gemfields earns over $31mln from emerald mini auctions in April
Gemfields has earned $31.4-million in revenue from a series of five sequential mini-auctions of emeralds produced at its 75%-owned Kagem mine, in Zambia. The mini-auctions took place recently for two days.
Gold prices in India jumped ₹3,000 in April
Gold prices in India jumped about ₹3,000 per 10 gram in April from the levels of about ₹44,000 at the start of the month amid positive global cues. On 16 April, the local gold futures were trading around ₹47,000 per 10 grams.
ALROSA Q1 2021 operating results
ALROSA, a global leader in diamond production, reported its Q1 2021 diamond production of 7.5 m carats and sales of 15.5 m carats.
