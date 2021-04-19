Signet’s Purchase of Rocksbox Is Both Strange and Logical

(jckonline.com) - This week, Signet purchased jewelry subscription service Rocksbox for an undisclosed sum. And when I consider why, I’m reminded of the time Woot founder Matt Rutledge asked Jeff Bezos why Amazon bought his company. “You’re the octopus that I’m having for breakfast,” Rutledge remembers Bezos saying. “When I look at the menu, you’re the thing I don’t understand, the thing I’ve never had. I must have the breakfast octopus.” There’s something intriguing but also a little unsettling about that quote, as if we’re all guppies in Jeff Bezos’ shark tank. But while Signet is no Amazon, that might explain the thinking behind its acquisition of Rocksbox.