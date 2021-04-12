Norwegian scientists finally find good news from Norilsk Nickelhttps://moderndiplomacy.eu/2021/04/12/norwegian-scientists-finally-find-good-news-from-norilsk-nickel/

(moderndiplomacy.eu) - The state of the environment in the border areas is the main topic of the «Pasvikseminaret 2021», organized by the public administrator in Troms county and Finnmark in cooperation with the municipality of Sør-Varanger municipality. The purpose of the annual Pasvik seminar is to provide the local population and local politicians all information about the environmental situation in the border area Norway – Russia. Program focused on pollution from the Nickel Plant and monitoring of the environment in the border area. The activities of Norilsk Nickel have been the main focus of the workshop for many years. For the first time in many years, Norwegian scientists have found only positive news from Russia.
News
Emerald Jewel plans expansion of its ‘Jewel One’ outlets
South Indian city Coimbatore-based Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd plans to expand its retail footprint across the State through its branded stores.
Today
Rio Zim gold output down 27%, nickel refinery remains mothballed
Rio Zim says its gold production declined by 27% to 1.21 tonnes in 2020 from 1.66 tonnes achieved in the prior year. It said the group's flagship operation Cam & Motor Mine carried out mining activities from the nearby One Step Mine hauling low-grade...
Today
RZM Murowa diamond output dips as high-grade resources deplete
RZM Murowa produced 579 000 carats in 2020 from its operations in Midlands, Zimbabwe compared with 685 000 carats produced, a year earlier. Its parent company RioZim attributed the lower production to the processing of the low-grade K2 resources after...
Yesterday
India’s gem and jewellery exports decline by 28.46% in FY ’20 – ‘21
A decline of 28.46% to $ 25.31 bn is seen in the overall exports of gem and jewellery in FY 2020-21 compared to $ 35.37 bn in the fiscal year 2019-20 as per the data issued by The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Yesterday
GSI opens new laboratory in Jaipur India
Gemological Science International (GSI) has announced the opening of its newest laboratory in Jaipur, India. The Jaipur laboratory will offer all GSI’s core services.
Yesterday