Norwegian scientists finally find good news from Norilsk Nickelhttps://moderndiplomacy.eu/2021/04/12/norwegian-scientists-finally-find-good-news-from-norilsk-nickel/

(moderndiplomacy.eu) - The state of the environment in the border areas is the main topic of the «Pasvikseminaret 2021», organized by the public administrator in Troms county and Finnmark in cooperation with the municipality of Sør-Varanger municipality. The purpose of the annual Pasvik seminar is to provide the local population and local politicians all information about the environmental situation in the border area Norway – Russia. Program focused on pollution from the Nickel Plant and monitoring of the environment in the border area. The activities of Norilsk Nickel have been the main focus of the workshop for many years. For the first time in many years, Norwegian scientists have found only positive news from Russia.