Fancy Color Diamonds, A Guardian Angel for the Next Generations

(fcresearch.org) - The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it unprecedented chaos. Angry mobs looting Fifth Avenue stores and a complete lack of clear governmental policy has left many high-net-worth individuals with a feeling of uncertainty, tempting investors to seek out portable forms of wealth. During this period of upheaval, and in light of the attention the Fancy Color Diamond Index received from the international financial community, we were asked to paint a general background on this asset class and answer members’ many questions about the investment perspective of these rare gems. “What are the benefits of investing in Fancy Color Diamonds in comparison to other luxurious collectibles?” Which platform enables short-term trading for these natural diamonds? “How does this alternative investment category behave in times of crisis?” “What are the pros and cons compared to other investments?” and “What would be the right investment approach without overpromising results?” During this past year we have compiled our answers and up-to-date market analysis into this readily available report for the benefit of our members from the financial sector.
News
ALROSA puts up for sale the largest diamond in the history of Russian diamond-cutting at Christie’s in May
The 100.94-carat diamond named The Spectacle and boasting the highest color and clarity grades is to be put on the block by ALROSA at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels on May 12 in Geneva.
Today
Kimberlite exploration: Lucapa seeks majority stake in Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has resumed discussions with its Angolan partners to secure a majority stake in the 3,000km2 Lulo kimberlite exploration licence.
Yesterday
Petra boosts Q3 revenue as output dips
Petra Diamonds says its third-quarter revenue for the financial year 2021 jumped 16% to $106 million compared to $91.3 million, a year earlier.
Yesterday
Rio Tinto’s diamond production up 18% y-o-y in Q1
Rio Tinto Group announced its production figures on April 20 for 3 month ending March 31, indicating a rise in the rough diamond production from its Diavik mine in Canada. Rio Tinto owns a 60% stake in Diavik.
Yesterday
Surat’s diamond manufacturing sector unaffected by the COVID-19
Even as several migrant workers have left Gujarat's Surat city due to the COVID-19 surge and anticipation of a lockdown, people associated with the diamond industry claimed the current scenario has had no impact on the trade so far.
Yesterday