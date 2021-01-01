Who are the Big-Money Jewel Buyers?

(idexonline.com) - I'm always fascinated when big-money gems come up for auction. Not so much by size and spec or even the price, but by the people behind the jewels - those who owned them (past tense) and those who buy them (present tense). As often as not the former owners are heiresses, royalty, socialites or aristocrats, whose collections go under the hammer after their demise. Today's buyers are, by contrast, a very different breed.