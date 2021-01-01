Who are the Big-Money Jewel Buyers?

(idexonline.com) - I'm always fascinated when big-money gems come up for auction. Not so much by size and spec or even the price, but by the people behind the jewels - those who owned them (past tense) and those who buy them (present tense). As often as not the former owners are heiresses, royalty, socialites or aristocrats, whose collections go under the hammer after their demise. Today's buyers are, by contrast, a very different breed.
News
Guangdong jewellery import-export trade increases by 60% in Q1
In the first quarter of 2021, Guangdong import and export trade reached a record high, exceeding the pre-epidemic level. This statistical data was released April 19 by the Guangdong Branch of the General Administration of Customs.
Yesterday
Shanghai Customs smash diamond smuggling gangs
On April 15, Shanghai Customs, together with other local customs and public security departments, launched a special operation against diamond smuggling in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and other places, and arrested 20 suspects involved in diamond smuggling...
Yesterday
BlueRock Q1 diamond prices stronger than pre-COVID period
BlueRock Diamonds, the AIM-listed diamond producer, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has recorded stronger diamond prices in the first quarter of the year.
Yesterday
Barrick Gold's Kibali on course to meet production target in DRC
Barrick Gold's Kibali mine, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), produced 191 612 ounces (oz) of gold in the first quarter of 2021, putting it on course to meet its full-year production target.
Yesterday
ALROSA puts up for sale the largest diamond in the history of Russian diamond-cutting at Christie’s in May
The 100.94-carat diamond named The Spectacle and boasting the highest color and clarity grades is to be put on the block by ALROSA at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels on May 12 in Geneva.
Yesterday