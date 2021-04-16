LuxCo 2030: A Vision of Sustainable Luxury

(bain.com) – In luxury, the sustainability decade is underway. Generation Z, born from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s, is maturing into a cohort of adults who will reward brands that have a positive impact on the environment and society, and disconnect from those that do the opposite; many older consumers are already leaning the same way. Meanwhile, the global shocks caused by COVID-19 are only adding to the mounting pressure for more sustainable approaches across business and government. Luxury brands feel the expectation rising. Many have issued powerful declarations of intent, with the aim of becoming agents of change when it comes to sustainability, not late adopters. The next 10 years will be about delivering on these commitments. Executive teams face the daunting challenge of identifying the actions needed to realize that longer-term goal of sustainable, profitable trading, while simultaneously positioning the business for the immediate post-COVID recovery.