LuxCo 2030: A Vision of Sustainable Luxury

(bain.com) – In luxury, the sustainability decade is underway. Generation Z, born from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s, is maturing into a cohort of adults who will reward brands that have a positive impact on the environment and society, and disconnect from those that do the opposite; many older consumers are already leaning the same way. Meanwhile, the global shocks caused by COVID-19 are only adding to the mounting pressure for more sustainable approaches across business and government. Luxury brands feel the expectation rising. Many have issued powerful declarations of intent, with the aim of becoming agents of change when it comes to sustainability, not late adopters. The next 10 years will be about delivering on these commitments. Executive teams face the daunting challenge of identifying the actions needed to realize that longer-term goal of sustainable, profitable trading, while simultaneously positioning the business for the immediate post-COVID recovery.
News
Namdia will not renew controversial diamond evaluation contract – report
Namibia's state-owned Namib Desert Diamond (Namdia) will not renew the diamond evaluation contract of Nuska Technologies, according to the local media citing a senior government official. Namdia appointed Nuska Technologies (then C-Sixty...
Today
SA platinum miner's operations hamstrung by COVID-19
South Africa's platinum miner Wesizwe says the use of two underground mine shafts at its Bakubung mine in the North West province was seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today
India to implement mandatory gold hallmarking from I June
The Indian government is all set to implement mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts from 1 June 2021, according to a media report.
16 april 2021
Zimbabwe ups gold production in March
Fidelity Printers and Refineries (FPR), a division of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says gold deliveries rose by 54.57% in March 2021 to 1.8 tonnes compared to 1.17 tonnes the previous month due to improved weather conditions.
16 april 2021
Botswana Diamonds plans second stage six-hole drilling at Thorny River
Dual-listed Botswana Diamonds says it will next week commence a second stage six-hole drilling programme on its Thorny River diamond prospect in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The programme is expected to take two weeks with the results announced...
16 april 2021