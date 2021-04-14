Diamond Foundry Gets Warning over Ads

(diamonds.net) - An advertising watchdog has urged Diamond Foundry to amend its marketing, claiming that some of its language could mislead consumers about the origins of its lab-grown stones. The San Francisco-based synthetics producer should stop using potentially confusing terms, disclose more prominently the man-made provenance of its diamonds, and change some of the claims it makes on social media, the National Advertising Division (NAD) said Tuesday. Diamond Foundry agreed to comply.
