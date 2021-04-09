Grovelling apologies fail to get Rio Tinto out of a hole

(theguardian.com) - As acts of corporate vandalism go, Rio Tinto’s obliteration of a sacred site in Western Australia is right up there. The expansion of an iron ore mine knowingly destroyed a cave containing 46,000 years of human history. It had yielded a 4,000-year-old hair plait that showed a direct genetic link with living descendants. The scandal has already cost Rio Tinto a chief executive, Jean-Sébastien Jacques, and other bosses, but the backlash from the destruction of the Juukan Gorge is still reverberating, as the remaining executives at the FTSE 100 miner will find at its annual meeting on Friday.
ALROSA nets $357 million from diamond sales in March 2021
The company announced on Friday that its total sales of rough and polished goods in March reached $357 million, including $345 million from rough diamonds and $12 million from polished diamonds.
Today
Survey: Retailers fast-tracking robotic automation technologies in the wake of COVID-19
Sixty four percent of retailers believe it is important to have a clear, executable, and budgeted robotics automation strategy in place in 2021, including 77% of large retailers.
Today
BlueRock issues new shares to repay loan to ex-CEO
BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa, has issued 61,013 ordinary shares for £0.43 a share to part satisfy the payment of interest and repayment premium under the terms of the original loan agreement between...
Today
Eastplats completes reconfiguring, optimisation of small-scale PGM circuit
JSE-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) says it recently completed the reconfiguring and optimisation of the small-scale PGM circuit, which also included completion of the initial work required to restart the main PGM plant circuit in South Africa...
Today
World’s first ‘Diamond Identification Series’ to launch Live on April 9
An intercontinental diamond educational web series will premiere on Friday, April 9, 2021, when BrankoGems.com launches its Advanced Diamond Online Academy.
Yesterday