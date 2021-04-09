Grovelling apologies fail to get Rio Tinto out of a hole

(theguardian.com) - As acts of corporate vandalism go, Rio Tinto’s obliteration of a sacred site in Western Australia is right up there. The expansion of an iron ore mine knowingly destroyed a cave containing 46,000 years of human history. It had yielded a 4,000-year-old hair plait that showed a direct genetic link with living descendants. The scandal has already cost Rio Tinto a chief executive, Jean-Sébastien Jacques, and other bosses, but the backlash from the destruction of the Juukan Gorge is still reverberating, as the remaining executives at the FTSE 100 miner will find at its annual meeting on Friday.