Lab-made hexagonal diamonds stiffer than natural diamonds

(sciencedaily.com) - Nature's strongest material now has some stiff competition. For the first time, researchers have hard evidence that human-made hexagonal diamonds are stiffer than the common cubic diamonds found in nature and often used in jewelry. Named for their six-sided crystal structure, hexagonal diamonds have been found at some meteorite impact sites, and others have been made briefly in labs, but these were either too small or had too short of an existence to be measured. Now scientists at Washington State University's Institute for Shock Physics created hexagonal diamonds large enough to measure their stiffness using sound waves. Their findings are detailed in a recent paper in Physical Review B.
News
The 2nd International competition of jewelers-designers started accepting applications
The organizing committee of the International jewelry exhibition-congress J-1 announced the start of accepting applications for the second International professional competition of jewelry and applied arts to be held September 26-28 in Moscow.
Today
De Beers leads ESG Q1 ranking of global miners
De Beers has overtaken gold giant Newmont to lead the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) ranking of global miners in the first quarter of the year.
Yesterday
Give us back our diamonds, SA politician to Queen Elizabeth II
A member of Parliament for South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has demanded South Africa's diamonds be returned by Queen Elizabeth II.
Yesterday
WGC: Global gold demand down 23% in Q1 y-o-y
According to World Gold Council (WGC), Q1 gold demand was 815.7t, virtually on a par with Q4 2020, but down 23% compared with Q1 2020, as per a press release from WGC.
Yesterday
Istanbul Jewelry Show postponed for fourth time to March 2022
The Istanbul Jewelry Show, which was originally scheduled to take place in March 2020, has now been re-arranged for March 2022. The show has been postponed for a fourth time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yesterday