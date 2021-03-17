Revenge-Spending Binge

(bloomberg.com) - Shoppers are out for vengeance. A year into a pandemic that’s devastated lives, jobs and the economy, those who are lucky enough to have disposable income are ready to go out and splurge — even if they still have nowhere to go in that stunning dress or those brand-new sneakers. Some are calling this “revenge spending.” U.S. retail sales are near record highs and employment, and vaccinations are on the rise. Americans have amassed a massive stockpile of excess savings — Bloomberg Economics estimates it to be about $1.7 trillion since the beginning of the pandemic through January. And that’s about to be bolstered by a new round of stimulus payments. As the economy reopens, consumer spending over the next two quarters is likely to be the strongest such period in at least 70 years with a rebound in services leading the way, according to economists at Wells Fargo & Co.
Gemfields earns $59m from ruby auction after 15-month trade hiatus
Gemfields has realised $58.9 million in revenues from the sale of 343,952 carats of mixed quality rubies sold at an average price of $171.33 per carat. The company last conducted its ruby auction in December 2019, which saw 927, 130 carats of rubies...
ICMM advocates for responsible mining
The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), an organisation dedicated to a safe, fair and sustainable mining and metals industry, says there will be continued demand for minerals to support a greener, safer, low-carbon and more sustainable...
Gems and jewellery export operations in Mumbai to resume with restrictions
The Government of Maharashtra has once again allowed gems and jewellery export operations to resume, with restrictions in the number of people working in export units during the ongoing night curfew, weekend lockdown and restrictions of people at workplace...
S&P upgrades Petra Diamonds' credit rating after restructuring
Rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global has raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Petra Diamonds to 'B-' from 'D' following its restructuring exercise.
GJC requests Maharashtra govt to allow jewellers to operate in lockdown
The national body of the gems and jewellery industry, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has written to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to allow jewellers to operate on the festive days in April and the upcoming...
