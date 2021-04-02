Angola’s diamond sector on a strong footing

(miningreview.com) - Angola may be the world’s fifth-largest producer of diamonds but the sector is a far cry from reaching its true potential. Currently, only 40% of the country’s known diamond resources are being mined and recovered. Hurdles to development and foreign investment in the past have been mainly as a result of regulatory policies and a weak legislation. However, AHMED ABDEL-HAKAM, senior associate of Eversheds Sutherland in the UK believes that the right policies are now in place to steer the country’s diamond sector in the right direction. Gerard Peter reports.
Kalyan Jewellers to open 14 showrooms across seven Indian States
Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest jewellery companies announced on 30 March that it plans to enhance operations across seven Indian States by adding 14 new showrooms - all on April 24th, 2021.
Today
Petra recovers 39.34-carat blue diamond at Cullinan Mine
Petra Diamonds has recovered a 39.34-carat Type IIb blue diamond at its Cullinan mine, in South Africa. The company said it anticipates that the diamond will be sold via a special tender.
02 april 2021
Gemfields suffers $93 mln net loss
Gemfields says it suffered a $93 million net loss in the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net profit of $39-million, a year earlier. Its loss a share was $0.07 in 2020, compared with earnings a share of $0.02 in the prior year.
02 april 2021
Alrosa denies the message about a new diamond inside the Yakut "matryoshka diamond"
Alrosa called its publication about the discovery of a new diamond inside the "matryoshka diamond" recovered in Yakutia in 2019 "an April Fool's joke" and apologized for the misinformation. The corresponding letter from the head...
02 april 2021
Scientists discover another stone in a unique matryoshka diamond from Yakutia
Scientists from the Research Geological Enterprise of diamond miner ALROSA have discovered another stone inside a unique matryoshka diamond mined in the Nyurba District of Yakutia, according to the company’s media communications statement on Friday.
02 april 2021