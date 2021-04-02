Angola’s diamond sector on a strong footing

(miningreview.com) - Angola may be the world’s fifth-largest producer of diamonds but the sector is a far cry from reaching its true potential. Currently, only 40% of the country’s known diamond resources are being mined and recovered. Hurdles to development and foreign investment in the past have been mainly as a result of regulatory policies and a weak legislation. However, AHMED ABDEL-HAKAM, senior associate of Eversheds Sutherland in the UK believes that the right policies are now in place to steer the country’s diamond sector in the right direction. Gerard Peter reports.