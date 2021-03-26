News

Malabar Gold unveils $220mn plan to open 56 stores globally

Malabar Gold and Diamonds on 27 March announced a $220 million investment plan to expand its retail presence in India and other key markets by inaugurating 56 new stores this year.

Mountain Province Diamonds announces FY & and Q4 2020 results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial and operating results on 25 Mar ’21 for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020, as per the press release from the mining company.

India's gold import dips 3.3% during April 2020 - Feb 2021

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the country's current account deficit (CAD), fell 3.3 per cent to $26.11 bn during April 2020 - February 2021, according to India’s Commerce Ministry data.

De Beers cuts diamond exploration budget for Botswana

De Beers will this year spend BWP26 million ($2.35 million) for its diamond exploration programme in South West Botswana, according to the local media. The group spent BWP44 million ($4 million) last year on fieldwork programmes.

26 march 2021

ALROSA summarizes results of tenders dedicated to its 100th auction

ALROSA Group summarizes the results of tender sales of special-size (over 10.8 carats) diamonds dedicated to its Jubilee Auction #100. Russian diamonds weighing 10.8 carats and more – so called special-size diamonds – under the legislation must...

26 march 2021

How to solve the diamond industry’s great rift?

(professionaljeweller.com) - As the diamond industry begins to get back on its feet and look to a post-pandemic world, an internal issue is on the agenda that is threatening to boil over and requires urgent attention. In the 1980s and 1990s it was plagued by the bad press that came with the conflict or blood diamond furore. Large strides had been made by the end of the century, with the estimated portion of the market that conflict stones accounted for reduced from over 20% to a reported 1% in 2004. Despite this success, the industry has never completely shaken off the reputation it gained during these years. Growing consumer demand for provably responsible business practices in recent years has seen the spotlight once more fall on providers of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Traceable, sustainable and ethical supply chains are now a must for any retailer or brand hoping to trade in precious stones. What do those behind the curtain think about the industry’s dirty reputation?
