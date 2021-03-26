How to solve the diamond industry’s great rift?

Malabar Gold unveils $220mn plan to open 56 stores globally Malabar Gold and Diamonds on 27 March announced a $220 million investment plan to expand its retail presence in India and other key markets by inaugurating 56 new stores this year.

Mountain Province Diamonds announces FY & and Q4 2020 results Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial and operating results on 25 Mar ’21 for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020, as per the press release from the mining company.

India's gold import dips 3.3% during April 2020 - Feb 2021 Gold imports, which have a bearing on the country's current account deficit (CAD), fell 3.3 per cent to $26.11 bn during April 2020 - February 2021, according to India’s Commerce Ministry data.

De Beers cuts diamond exploration budget for Botswana De Beers will this year spend BWP26 million ($2.35 million) for its diamond exploration programme in South West Botswana, according to the local media. The group spent BWP44 million ($4 million) last year on fieldwork programmes.