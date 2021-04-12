News

Tanzania takes leadership of African Diamonds Producers Association

Tanzania has assumed the leadership of the African Diamonds Producers Association (ADPA) from Namibia. The country’s minerals minister Dotto Biteko will chair the association for a year.

Yesterday

Value of iridium in electrolysis to exceed R90bln on high demand – report

The value of iridium for proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolysis technology is projected to exceed R90-billion in the next decade to two decades, according to a news report citing Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) Infrastructure...

Yesterday

Titan reports strong revenues in Q4 FY ‘21 led by jewellery division

Tata Group’s Titan Company has announced its quarterly update for the financial year 2021. After recording the best ever revenue in Q3, which was a festive season, the Company again recorded very strong revenues in Q4.

Yesterday

Stellar AfricaGold sets eyes on Morocco's silver project

Stellar AfricaGold has signed an exploration option agreement to explore, develop and earn up to 90% interest in the silver and multi-elements potential of the Imiter Nord Domain in the Oriental Anti-Atlas area in Morocco.

Yesterday

Gemfields earns $59m from ruby auction after 15-month trade hiatus

Gemfields has realised $58.9 million in revenues from the sale of 343,952 carats of mixed quality rubies sold at an average price of $171.33 per carat. The company last conducted its ruby auction in December 2019, which saw 927, 130 carats of rubies...

12 april 2021

New Cut Grade Aims to Distinguish Best Diamonds

Today
(diamonds.net) - A US grading laboratory has introduced a new cut grade designed to differentiate higher-quality diamonds from the “excellent” score that most polished stones receive. Gem Certification & Assurance Lab (GCAL) unveiled its 8X grading report, highlighting a need to set apart premium-cut diamonds from the rest.

