New Cut Grade Aims to Distinguish Best Diamonds

(diamonds.net) - A US grading laboratory has introduced a new cut grade designed to differentiate higher-quality diamonds from the “excellent” score that most polished stones receive. Gem Certification & Assurance Lab (GCAL) unveiled its 8X grading report, highlighting a need to set apart premium-cut diamonds from the rest.
News
Tanzania takes leadership of African Diamonds Producers Association
Tanzania has assumed the leadership of the African Diamonds Producers Association (ADPA) from Namibia. The country’s minerals minister Dotto Biteko will chair the association for a year.
Yesterday
Value of iridium in electrolysis to exceed R90bln on high demand – report
The value of iridium for proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolysis technology is projected to exceed R90-billion in the next decade to two decades, according to a news report citing Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) Infrastructure...
Yesterday
Titan reports strong revenues in Q4 FY ‘21 led by jewellery division
Tata Group’s Titan Company has announced its quarterly update for the financial year 2021. After recording the best ever revenue in Q3, which was a festive season, the Company again recorded very strong revenues in Q4.
Yesterday
Stellar AfricaGold sets eyes on Morocco's silver project
Stellar AfricaGold has signed an exploration option agreement to explore, develop and earn up to 90% interest in the silver and multi-elements potential of the Imiter Nord Domain in the Oriental Anti-Atlas area in Morocco.
Yesterday
Gemfields earns $59m from ruby auction after 15-month trade hiatus
Gemfields has realised $58.9 million in revenues from the sale of 343,952 carats of mixed quality rubies sold at an average price of $171.33 per carat. The company last conducted its ruby auction in December 2019, which saw 927, 130 carats of rubies...
12 april 2021