New Cut Grade Aims to Distinguish Best Diamonds

Tanzania takes leadership of African Diamonds Producers Association Tanzania has assumed the leadership of the African Diamonds Producers Association (ADPA) from Namibia. The country’s minerals minister Dotto Biteko will chair the association for a year.

Value of iridium in electrolysis to exceed R90bln on high demand – report The value of iridium for proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolysis technology is projected to exceed R90-billion in the next decade to two decades, according to a news report citing Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) Infrastructure...

Titan reports strong revenues in Q4 FY ‘21 led by jewellery division Tata Group’s Titan Company has announced its quarterly update for the financial year 2021. After recording the best ever revenue in Q3, which was a festive season, the Company again recorded very strong revenues in Q4.

Stellar AfricaGold sets eyes on Morocco's silver project Stellar AfricaGold has signed an exploration option agreement to explore, develop and earn up to 90% interest in the silver and multi-elements potential of the Imiter Nord Domain in the Oriental Anti-Atlas area in Morocco.