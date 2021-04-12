A Sometime Industry Critic Is Returning to the State Dept.

(jckonline.com) - Jose Fernandez, who advocated for Kimberley Process (KP) and wider industry reform when he was assistant secretary of state for economic, energy, and business affairs under the Obama administration, has been nominated to rejoin the U.S. State Department as an undersecretary. That’s a higher-level role than he had last time—and could mean a renewed focus on responsible sourcing in both the diamond and jewelry industry. As assistant secretary, Fernandez took a great interest in the KP, and the United States spent a year chairing the certification scheme. He also occasionally expressed impatience with industry reform efforts.