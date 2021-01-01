GIA Backlog Raising Concerns for Manufacturers

SA PGM miner Wesizwe narrows profit South Africa's platinum group metals (PGM) miner Wesizwe Platinum has narrowed its profit for the year ended December 31 to R51.78-million from R96.8-million, a year earlier. The group's headline earnings a share eased by 47% in the...

Fitch affirmed Signet at 'B'; outlook revised to positive Fitch Ratings has affirmed Signet Jewelers Limited's and Signet Group Limited's ratings, including their Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook has been revised to Positive from Negative.

Hong Kong auction may fetch $38m for pink diamond A large purple pink diamond is expected to sell for around US$25 million to US$38 million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Hong Kong scheduled for May 23. The 15.81-carat fancy vivid purple-pink internally flawless type IIA “Sakura Diamond” is...

Angola's diamond sector poised for growth as reforms take shape Angola's diamond sector is set to grow following reforms introduced by the government over the last few years, according to Mining Review. Eversheds Sutherland senior associate Ahmed Abdel-Hakam was quoted as saying that the right policies that are...