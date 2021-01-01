GIA Backlog Raising Concerns for Manufacturers

(diamonds.net) - Customers of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) are experiencing severe delays to grading submissions, creating worries about inventory management, Rapaport News has learned. A sharp increase in rough buying since December has led to heightened demand for grading reports, while lower capacity because of Covid-19 restrictions has placed extra pressure on the GIA. The turnaround time in some markets is currently up to 25 days, compared with the usual period of around seven days, diamond manufacturers reported this week.
News
SA PGM miner Wesizwe narrows profit
South Africa's platinum group metals (PGM) miner Wesizwe Platinum has narrowed its profit for the year ended December 31 to R51.78-million from R96.8-million, a year earlier. The group's headline earnings a share eased by 47% in the...
Today
Fitch affirmed Signet at 'B'; outlook revised to positive
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Signet Jewelers Limited's and Signet Group Limited's ratings, including their Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook has been revised to Positive from Negative.
Today
Hong Kong auction may fetch $38m for pink diamond
A large purple pink diamond is expected to sell for around US$25 million to US$38 million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Hong Kong scheduled for May 23. The 15.81-carat fancy vivid purple-pink internally flawless type IIA “Sakura Diamond” is...
Yesterday
Angola's diamond sector poised for growth as reforms take shape
Angola's diamond sector is set to grow following reforms introduced by the government over the last few years, according to Mining Review. Eversheds Sutherland senior associate Ahmed Abdel-Hakam was quoted as saying that the right policies that are...
Yesterday
ALROSA shifts April sales to the end of the month
The company said it has decided to shift the trading session for long-term clients originally scheduled for April 12 to the last decade of the month in order to maintain the balance in the rough diamond market.
Yesterday