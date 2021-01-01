Grib Sees Price Rise for Smaller Rough

Necklace made of Golconda diamonds in the 1900s up for sale in Bangkok Several priceless pieces of jewellery studded with the diamonds extracted from the age-old Golconda mines are on sale at an auction house in Bangkok, with the most expensive one slated to fetch above $1.4 million, according to an IE report.

Asian shoppers snap up gold amid price slump Gold price’s that slumped to near a nine-month low is drawing jewellery shoppers in Asia to hunt for bargains, says media reports. After a year of demand being in the doldrums, retailers are buying more precious metal to cater to buyers.

Lucapa rakes in $5.9mln from Mothae second diamond sale Lucapa Diamond says it sold a 5,619-carat parcel of rough diamonds from its 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho for $5.9 million. It said the second Mothae diamond sale for the year attracted an average price of $1,050 per carat.

Lucara eyes $220 mln debt package for Karowe underground expansion Lucara Diamond has mandated five international financial institutions to raise $220 million to fund the underground expansion at its wholly-owned Karowe Mine, in Botswana.