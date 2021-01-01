News

Necklace made of Golconda diamonds in the 1900s up for sale in Bangkok

Several priceless pieces of jewellery studded with the diamonds extracted from the age-old Golconda mines are on sale at an auction house in Bangkok, with the most expensive one slated to fetch above $1.4 million, according to an IE report.

Asian shoppers snap up gold amid price slump

Gold price’s that slumped to near a nine-month low is drawing jewellery shoppers in Asia to hunt for bargains, says media reports. After a year of demand being in the doldrums, retailers are buying more precious metal to cater to buyers.

Lucapa rakes in $5.9mln from Mothae second diamond sale

Lucapa Diamond says it sold a 5,619-carat parcel of rough diamonds from its 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho for $5.9 million. It said the second Mothae diamond sale for the year attracted an average price of $1,050 per carat.

Lucara eyes $220 mln debt package for Karowe underground expansion

Lucara Diamond has mandated five international financial institutions to raise $220 million to fund the underground expansion at its wholly-owned Karowe Mine, in Botswana.

AGD DIAMONDS produces a new large diamond

Yesterday, AGD DIAMONDS recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing 72.94 carats at its Grib Mining and Processing Division. Innovative technologies used to dress kimberlite ore allow AGD DIAMONDS to regularly extract large high-quality diamonds.

Grib Sees Price Rise for Smaller Rough

(diamonds.net) - Prices of smaller rough exceeded expectations at Grib Diamonds’ March sale, with demand rising for certain goods. “Bigger sizes are extremely strong for now; smaller goods less so,” Grib head of sales Antony Dear told Rapaport News on Monday. “[However,] we noted that the smaller goods were much better than expected in last week’s sale, with some areas even rising compared to February.”

