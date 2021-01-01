Grib Sees Price Rise for Smaller Rough

(diamonds.net) - Prices of smaller rough exceeded expectations at Grib Diamonds’ March sale, with demand rising for certain goods. “Bigger sizes are extremely strong for now; smaller goods less so,” Grib head of sales Antony Dear told Rapaport News on Monday. “[However,] we noted that the smaller goods were much better than expected in last week’s sale, with some areas even rising compared to February.”
Necklace made of Golconda diamonds in the 1900s up for sale in Bangkok
Several priceless pieces of jewellery studded with the diamonds extracted from the age-old Golconda mines are on sale at an auction house in Bangkok, with the most expensive one slated to fetch above $1.4 million, according to an IE report.
Today
Asian shoppers snap up gold amid price slump
Gold price’s that slumped to near a nine-month low is drawing jewellery shoppers in Asia to hunt for bargains, says media reports. After a year of demand being in the doldrums, retailers are buying more precious metal to cater to buyers.
Today
Lucapa rakes in $5.9mln from Mothae second diamond sale
Lucapa Diamond says it sold a 5,619-carat parcel of rough diamonds from its 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho for $5.9 million. It said the second Mothae diamond sale for the year attracted an average price of $1,050 per carat.
Yesterday
Lucara eyes $220 mln debt package for Karowe underground expansion
Lucara Diamond has mandated five international financial institutions to raise $220 million to fund the underground expansion at its wholly-owned Karowe Mine, in Botswana.
Yesterday
AGD DIAMONDS produces a new large diamond
Yesterday, AGD DIAMONDS recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing 72.94 carats at its Grib Mining and Processing Division. Innovative technologies used to dress kimberlite ore allow AGD DIAMONDS to regularly extract large high-quality diamonds.
Yesterday