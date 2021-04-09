News

ALROSA nets $357 million from diamond sales in March 2021

The company announced on Friday that its total sales of rough and polished goods in March reached $357 million, including $345 million from rough diamonds and $12 million from polished diamonds.

09 april 2021

Survey: Retailers fast-tracking robotic automation technologies in the wake of COVID-19

Sixty four percent of retailers believe it is important to have a clear, executable, and budgeted robotics automation strategy in place in 2021, including 77% of large retailers.

09 april 2021

BlueRock issues new shares to repay loan to ex-CEO

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa, has issued 61,013 ordinary shares for £0.43 a share to part satisfy the payment of interest and repayment premium under the terms of the original loan agreement between...

09 april 2021

Eastplats completes reconfiguring, optimisation of small-scale PGM circuit

JSE-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) says it recently completed the reconfiguring and optimisation of the small-scale PGM circuit, which also included completion of the initial work required to restart the main PGM plant circuit in South Africa...

09 april 2021

World’s first ‘Diamond Identification Series’ to launch Live on April 9

An intercontinental diamond educational web series will premiere on Friday, April 9, 2021, when BrankoGems.com launches its Advanced Diamond Online Academy.

08 april 2021

A Fancy Contrarian Opportunity

(streetwisereports.com) - From an investment perspective, diamonds may be one of the last contrarian bets left within the commodity complex. Base metals, battery metals, precious metals—prices of each have surged in the past year as inflation looms. Diamonds have lagged until recently, despite favorable supply-demand dynamics coming out of a long bear market that saw global diamond exploration screech to a virtual halt. Large diamonds and rare colored diamonds are leading the way. Last year Louis Vuitton, the world's most powerful luxury brand and the recent acquirer of Tiffany &amp; Co., purchased two of Lucara's most prized diamonds—the 1,758-carat Sewelo and the 549-carat Sethunya (above)—with plans to turn them into brilliant centerpieces. The Sewelo is the second largest rough diamond ever mined. A 59.6-carat fancy pink diamond, the "Pink Star," sold for a record US$71.2 million in 2017. Smart contrarian investors are taking notice.  
