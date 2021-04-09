A Fancy Contrarian Opportunity

ALROSA nets $357 million from diamond sales in March 2021 The company announced on Friday that its total sales of rough and polished goods in March reached $357 million, including $345 million from rough diamonds and $12 million from polished diamonds.

Survey: Retailers fast-tracking robotic automation technologies in the wake of COVID-19 Sixty four percent of retailers believe it is important to have a clear, executable, and budgeted robotics automation strategy in place in 2021, including 77% of large retailers.

BlueRock issues new shares to repay loan to ex-CEO BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa, has issued 61,013 ordinary shares for £0.43 a share to part satisfy the payment of interest and repayment premium under the terms of the original loan agreement between...

Eastplats completes reconfiguring, optimisation of small-scale PGM circuit JSE-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) says it recently completed the reconfiguring and optimisation of the small-scale PGM circuit, which also included completion of the initial work required to restart the main PGM plant circuit in South Africa...