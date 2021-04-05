De Beers: Destruction Is Forever

Lucapa recovers another +100 carat diamond at Lulo Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 144-carat type IIa D-colour diamond from Mining Block 08 at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.

Moscow Jewelry Factory increases sales by third The Moscow Jewelry Factory, the largest jewelry manufacturer in Russia announced its complete rebranding to mark its centenary and gave a new name to its retail chain – MIUZ Diamonds. The company said that the growing interest of its clientele towards...

Southstone produces 94 diamonds at Oena in Q2 Southstone Minerals (SML) says it produced 94 diamonds weighing 144.24 carats at its Oena Diamond Mine in South Africa during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2021. It said the diamonds recorded an average price of $1,105 per carat.

Anglo American collaborates on feasibility study to SA hydrogen valley Anglo American says it has signed a collaboration agreement to complete a feasibility study to develop a "hydrogen valley" anchored in the platinum group metals (PGMs)-rich Bushveld geological area in South Africa.