De Beers: Destruction Is Forever

(therevelator.org) - The company claims to be restoring its former diamond mines to nature. My research revealed a still-barren landscape and shattered lives.
Lucapa recovers another +100 carat diamond at Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 144-carat type IIa D-colour diamond from Mining Block 08 at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.
Yesterday
Moscow Jewelry Factory increases sales by third
The Moscow Jewelry Factory, the largest jewelry manufacturer in Russia announced its complete rebranding to mark its centenary and gave a new name to its retail chain – MIUZ Diamonds. The company said that the growing interest of its clientele towards...
Yesterday
Southstone produces 94 diamonds at Oena in Q2
Southstone Minerals (SML) says it produced 94 diamonds weighing 144.24 carats at its Oena Diamond Mine in South Africa during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2021. It said the diamonds recorded an average price of $1,105 per carat.
Yesterday
Anglo American collaborates on feasibility study to SA hydrogen valley
Anglo American says it has signed a collaboration agreement to complete a feasibility study to develop a "hydrogen valley" anchored in the platinum group metals (PGMs)-rich Bushveld geological area in South Africa.
Yesterday
BDB closes indefinitely as COVID cases surge in Mumbai
The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai will remain closed indefinitely from 8 PM tonight until further notice as the Maharashtra Government has declared a state-wide lockdown and curfew.
05 april 2021