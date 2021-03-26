How Much Are We Really Spending on Diamond Engagement Rings?

(edahngolan.com) - Getting engaged and buying an engagement ring is a key life event. Purchasing engagement rings, especially if you are in your 20s, is usually the first time you buy a major diamond jewelry item. As such, it typically leads to many questions about the purchase. A frequent question is how much you should spend on an engagement ring. Although this is a personal decision, I can help dispel a prevailing myth about how much we tend to spend on engagement rings.
News
Lucapa unearths three more +100 ct diamonds at Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has unearthed three +100 carat diamonds at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola. "The 131 carat is a Type IIa D-colour diamond, the 118 carat is a brown diamond and the 133 carat stone is a lower-quality grey...
Yesterday
Malabar Gold unveils $220mn plan to open 56 stores globally
Malabar Gold and Diamonds on 27 March announced a $220 million investment plan to expand its retail presence in India and other key markets by inaugurating 56 new stores this year.
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds announces FY & and Q4 2020 results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial and operating results on 25 Mar ’21 for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020, as per the press release from the mining company.
Yesterday
India's gold import dips 3.3% during April 2020 - Feb 2021
Gold imports, which have a bearing on the country's current account deficit (CAD), fell 3.3 per cent to $26.11 bn during April 2020 - February 2021, according to India’s Commerce Ministry data.
Yesterday
De Beers cuts diamond exploration budget for Botswana
De Beers will this year spend BWP26 million ($2.35 million) for its diamond exploration programme in South West Botswana, according to the local media. The group spent BWP44 million ($4 million) last year on fieldwork programmes.
26 march 2021