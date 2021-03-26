How Much Are We Really Spending on Diamond Engagement Rings?

(edahngolan.com) - Getting engaged and buying an engagement ring is a key life event. Purchasing engagement rings, especially if you are in your 20s, is usually the first time you buy a major diamond jewelry item. As such, it typically leads to many questions about the purchase. A frequent question is how much you should spend on an engagement ring. Although this is a personal decision, I can help dispel a prevailing myth about how much we tend to spend on engagement rings.