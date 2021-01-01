Alrosa Raises Rough Prices Again

Lucapa completes Mothae expansion project Lucapa Diamond says it has completed the Mothae expansion project, in Lesotho, which is designed to increase nameplate capacity by 45% from about 1.1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 1.6 Mtpa.

Future of Zim State-owned diamond company uncertain – report State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)'s future is uncertain due to the loss of lucrative concessions and government interference, according to a local weekly.

Botswana Diamonds recovers 11 diamonds, 'abundant' kimberlitic indicators at SA project AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds has recovered 11 diamonds and "abundant" kimberlitic indicators from drill samples at the recently discovered River Kimberlite pipe at Thorny River in South Africa.

Caledonia to be included in Global Junior Gold Miners Index Caledonia Mining, which owns and operates the Blanket mine in Zimbabwe, will for the first time be added to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) Index.