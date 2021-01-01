News

Lucapa completes Mothae expansion project

Lucapa Diamond says it has completed the Mothae expansion project, in Lesotho, which is designed to increase nameplate capacity by 45% from about 1.1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 1.6 Mtpa.

Future of Zim State-owned diamond company uncertain – report

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)'s future is uncertain due to the loss of lucrative concessions and government interference, according to a local weekly.

Botswana Diamonds recovers 11 diamonds, 'abundant' kimberlitic indicators at SA project

AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds has recovered 11 diamonds and "abundant" kimberlitic indicators from drill samples at the recently discovered River Kimberlite pipe at Thorny River in South Africa.

Caledonia to be included in Global Junior Gold Miners Index

Caledonia Mining, which owns and operates the Blanket mine in Zimbabwe, will for the first time be added to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) Index.

Lesedi Drilling awarded kimberlite exploration contract in SA's Limpopo

Lesedi Drilling was appointed to explore the kimberlite country rock contacts underground at an unnamed Limpopo-based diamond mine, in South Africa, Mining Weekly reports.

Alrosa Raises Rough Prices Again

(diamonds.net) - Alrosa has increased prices for the third consecutive contract sale, fueling concerns about unsustainable growth and tight manufacturing profits. The adjustments were 4% to 5% on average, with a focus on 1-carat rough and larger, insiders told Rapaport News this week. Prices of that category are now higher than pre-pandemic levels, a customer noted. Alrosa declined to comment on its “commercial strategy,” but a spokesperson said the Russian miner “assures that prices for its goods follow the real, confirmed demand from the midstream sector.”
