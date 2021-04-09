Modern Alchemists Turn Airborne CO2 into Diamonds

(scientificamerican.com) - The dawn of the Biden administration and its focus on climate change is attracting more industries to a solution that was, until recently, thought to be more trouble than it’s worth: the direct removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The idea of collecting CO2 from the sky and trapping it in valuable products before it can warm the Earth is a seductive marketing strategy. Especially for an industry that sells precious items that last “forever.”
News
World’s first ‘Diamond Identification Series’ to launch Live on April 9
An intercontinental diamond educational web series will premiere on Friday, April 9, 2021, when BrankoGems.com launches its Advanced Diamond Online Academy.
Yesterday
FCRF: Fancy color diamonds best investment category for next generation
The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has published a new article to shed light on Fancy Color Diamonds as an investment category.
Yesterday
Lucara extends HB supply agreement
Lucara Diamond has entered into a 24-month extension of its definitive supply agreement with HB Antwerp of all diamonds produced more than 10.8 carats in size from its wholly-owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana.
Yesterday
Israeli Diamond Industry recovers after a difficult 2020
Figures for the first quarter of 2021, published by the Israel Ministry of Economy, show a significant increase in the volume of activity in leading trade categories: rough diamond exports, rough diamond imports, polished diamond imports and polished...
Yesterday
India’s ‘IIJS Signature 2021’ postponed due to current pandemic situation in Mumbai
The India International Jewellery Signature Show (IIJS Signature 2021) scheduled for 7 to 12 April 2021 in Mumbai has been postponed due to the current pandemic situation.
Yesterday