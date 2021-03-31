Why No Other Luxury Company Compares To LVMH

(jingdaily.com) - Most people are astonished by the size and dynamics of the luxury market. Intuitively, they assume luxury is a niche business — even people who work for luxury brands. But what many underestimate is a luxury brand’s enormous value creation potential. This year marks a historic moment for the luxury industry. All brands are hoping for better performances than last year and a speedy recovery for the European and North American luxury markets. Both regions fared poorly during the pandemic, with some categories losing 50 percent or more of their market in these areas that many of the world’s most admired luxury brands call home. With the pandemic still raging across the first quarter of 2021, and most key European markets in strict lockdowns, the news that LVMH just became Europe’s most valuable company might be surprising. According to data analyzed by Finaria, the French luxury house reached a staggering $319.4 billion (264.6 billion euros) as of February 26, 2021, surpassing Nestlé, the Swiss food giant. What’s driving this all-time-high valuation is how the luxury group used 2020 better than other luxury houses and put itself in the pole position for when the markets come back. In short, their strategy execution is a masterpiece of extreme value creation from which other brands can learn.
News
Southstone produces 94 diamonds at Oena in Q2
Southstone Minerals (SML) says it produced 94 diamonds weighing 144.24 carats at its Oena Diamond Mine in South Africa during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2021. It said the diamonds recorded an average price of $1,105 per carat.
Today
Anglo American collaborates on feasibility study to SA hydrogen valley
Anglo American says it has signed a collaboration agreement to complete a feasibility study to develop a "hydrogen valley" anchored in the platinum group metals (PGMs)-rich Bushveld geological area in South Africa.
Today
BDB closes indefinitely as COVID cases surge in Mumbai
The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai will remain closed indefinitely from 8 PM tonight until further notice as the Maharashtra Government has declared a state-wide lockdown and curfew.
Yesterday
TAGS secures sales of 49,000 carats for $60m in March
The Trans Atlantic Gem Sales March sales event ran in Dubai from the 24th to the 31st March 2021, welcoming companies from Dubai, India, Belgium, Israel, and China to the Almas Tower to view this month’s productions. Approximately 60,000 carats of rough...
Yesterday
India’s gold imports jump 471% in March to 160 tonnes
India's gold imports in March surged 471% from a year earlier to a record 160 tonnes due to a reduction in import taxes and a correction in prices from record highs drew retail buyers and jewellers.
Yesterday