Lucapa completes Mothae expansion project

Lucapa Diamond says it has completed the Mothae expansion project, in Lesotho, which is designed to increase nameplate capacity by 45% from about 1.1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 1.6 Mtpa.

Future of Zim State-owned diamond company uncertain – report

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)'s future is uncertain due to the loss of lucrative concessions and government interference, according to a local weekly.

Botswana Diamonds recovers 11 diamonds, 'abundant' kimberlitic indicators at SA project

AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds has recovered 11 diamonds and "abundant" kimberlitic indicators from drill samples at the recently discovered River Kimberlite pipe at Thorny River in South Africa.

Caledonia to be included in Global Junior Gold Miners Index

Caledonia Mining, which owns and operates the Blanket mine in Zimbabwe, will for the first time be added to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) Index.

Lesedi Drilling awarded kimberlite exploration contract in SA's Limpopo

Lesedi Drilling was appointed to explore the kimberlite country rock contacts underground at an unnamed Limpopo-based diamond mine, in South Africa, Mining Weekly reports.

How to solve the diamond industry’s great rift?

21 march 2021
Expert reports

(professionaljeweller.com) - As the diamond industry begins to get back on its feet and look to a post-pandemic world, an internal issue is on the agenda that is threatening to boil over and requires urgent attention. In the 1980s and 1990s it was plagued by the bad press that came with the conflict or blood diamond furore. Large strides had been made by the end of the century, with the estimated portion of the market that conflict stones accounted for reduced from over 20% to a reported 1% in 2004. Despite this success, the industry has never completely shaken off the reputation it gained during these years. Growing consumer demand for provably responsible business practices in recent years has seen the spotlight once more fall on providers of diamonds and diamond jewellery.


