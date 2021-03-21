How to solve the diamond industry’s great rift?

(professionaljeweller.com) - As the diamond industry begins to get back on its feet and look to a post-pandemic world, an internal issue is on the agenda that is threatening to boil over and requires urgent attention. In the 1980s and 1990s it was plagued by the bad press that came with the conflict or blood diamond furore. Large strides had been made by the end of the century, with the estimated portion of the market that conflict stones accounted for reduced from over 20% to a reported 1% in 2004. Despite this success, the industry has never completely shaken off the reputation it gained during these years. Growing consumer demand for provably responsible business practices in recent years has seen the spotlight once more fall on providers of diamonds and diamond jewellery.